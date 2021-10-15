Coronation Street: When are Sally Carman and Joe Duttine getting married?

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine put their winter wedding plans on hold earlier this year.

The couple were set to wed in December 2021, but back in May Sally revealed they had postponed it.

So when are the Corrie faves planning their big day?

Why did Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine delay their wedding?

Sally and Joe got engaged during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Abi Franklin actress, 40, was due to marry Joe, 50 in a winter ceremony this December.

However, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic meant the big party they want might not have been possible.

They took the decision not to risk it and delay things by a year.

Speaking on Loose Women in May, Sally revealed: “I’m not quite sure where we’re going to be in December. The way things have been dealt with, I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.

“We want to have a party. So if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

When are Sally and Joe getting married?

The Corrie couple haven’t revealed the exact date of their rescheduled wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Although Sally didn’t say exactly when the big day has been rearranged for, she said they were deferring for a year.

That would mean the Coronation Street couple are planning their nuptials for next December, 2022, instead.

Fingers crossed they get the day they really want!

Sally and Joe’s relationship history

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

It was first reported that Sally and Joe were dating in August 2018 and the couple went public with their relationship at the ITV summer party later that month.

In November 2019, they revealed they had moved in together and announced their engagement during lockdown in 2020.

Sally announced the engagement last year posting a picture of her ring with the pair drinking champagne writing: “So this happened… #yes.”

Co-star Sally Dyvenor commented: “Oh wow that’s fantastic news.

“Congratulations you beautiful couple.”

Lisa George added: “Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations.”

Georgia Taylor said: “Bloomin brilliant news you two!! Xxxx”

What’s happening to Sally Carman on Coronation Street next week?

Corey and Abi will go head to head next week (Credit: ITV)

Sally’s character Abi is in for a huge week as Super Soap Week kicks off.

After her son’s killer, Corey, was found innocent at his trial, Abi has set off with revenge in mind.

She returned to the cobbles this week, after an absence, and it was clear she was hiding something.

Next week viewers will see Abi pack and gun in her bag and go to hunt Corey down.

But disaster strikes when the Platts’ sinkhole collapses and Abi and Corey fall into the sewers below. Will either of them make it out alive?

