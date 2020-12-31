Coronation Street: What next for Faye as she admits attacking Adam?

Coronation Street dropped a shock twist in tonight’s episode (Thursday, December 31) when it was revealed Faye Windass was the one who attacked Adam Barlow.

During the soap’s 60th anniversary week, Adam was attacked by an unseen assailant.

In the week leading up to his attack, Adam made many enemies on the cobbles. He confessed to sleeping with his uncle Peter’s girlfriend Carla and threatened to report Gary to the police for Rick Neelan’s murder.

Faye attacked Adam. But will she go to the police? (Credit: ITV)

However in tonight’s visit to Weatherfield, Faye tearfully admitted to her brother Gary and sister-in-law Maria that she attacked Adam. But it was a case of mistaken identity as she believed he was Ray.

Faye had been working for Ray Crosby. However he forced her into sleeping with him at a hotel. And before Adam was attacked, Ray forced himself on her in his office.

Ray forced himself on Faye (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 2020 Soap Highlights: Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders

But he only stopped when Gary came into the Bistro.

Coronation Street: Could Faye’s confession lead to her exit?

Speaking about Faye’s confession and whether it could lead to her exit, Ellie told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I hope not.

“No I think if she did go to the police and felt like that was the right thing to do for her. I think obviously it is a serious crime and you can do time for things like that.

Faye believed she was attacking Ray (Credit: ITV)

“So I think if she does end up going to the police and telling them what happened, if she does end up going to prison, I hope that it’s not forever.”

If she does end up going to prison, I hope that it’s not forever.

Speaking about how long Faye’s confession can stay hidden, Ellie added: “Well as long as she keeps a lid on it really. I think she’s definitely at breaking point. She’s got such a huge weight on her shoulders and she doesn’t know what to do.

“She’s struggling because she wants to tell people, but if she does tell people [about Ray] then she thinks that they won’t believe her.”

Faye’s guilt

When asked if Faye feels guilty for the attack and if she would see someone else take the fall for her crime, Ellie said: “I think she feels genuinely guilty about mistaken identity.

“I think if it was Ray who she attacked I don’t think she’d be feeling as guilty. Obviously it’s not her intention to go in there and be like ‘I’m going to whack you over the head.’ But it’s all the anger built up.

People think Faye’s brother Gary attacked Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor receives MBE in New Year’s honours

“She wanted to show him that she’s not scared of him. Obviously it just so happened that it was Adam and not him [Ray].

“But I think she genuinely does feel guilty and as well. I think she feels guilty for bringing Gary into the situation.

“Because obviously it looks worse because of the relationship between Adam and Gary, it’s obviously making him look like he’s done it and she knows that he’s not and it’s all on her shoulders.

“So I think the genuine guilt is there, but it’s more for bringing Gary into the situation than the attack.”

Did you see the twist coming?

Coronation Street continues New Year’s Day at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.