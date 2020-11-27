Soaps

Coronation Street: What happens to Steve and Leanne after Oliver’s death?

Oliver's life support machine is turned off tonight

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street airs devastating scenes tonight (Friday, November 27) which see toddler Oliver die, leaving his parents Steve and Leanne heartbroken.

During the two episodes, Leanne went home to get Oliver’s favourite pyjamas. But she struggled to bring herself to go back to the hospital to say goodbye to her little boy.

And we watch them say goodbye.

What’s next for Steve and Leanne?

After Oliver’s death, George calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat to discuss Oliver’s funeral arrangements.

Leanne manically goes through all the funeral details with George.

Tracy finds Nick alone in the café. When he tells her that Leanne is busy arranging Oliver’s funeral, Tracy is concerned that Steve should be involved.

Leanne starts arranging Oliver’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Later Tracy tells Steve that Leanne is preparing a celebration of Oliver’s life. But he shows little interest and heads back to bed.

Meanwhile Leanne tells Nick that she’d welcome his support at her son’s funeral. But after they’ll need to work out the terms of their separation.

Later, Leanne calls in at No.1 and goes over the funeral arrangements with Tracy. She tells Leanne that Steve is still in bed, but assures her that he wouldn’t miss Oliver’s funeral.

Steve shows little interest in Oliver’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim hits Geoff

Simon confides in Shona that he’s dreading giving a reading at Oliver’s funeral. She assures him he’ll be fine and just to speak from the heart.

Nick presents Leanne with her own memory box of Oliver’s keepsakes and she’s touched.

Oliver’s funeral

Victoria Garden is decorated for Oliver’s memorial service. But Tracy worries when there’s no sign of Steve.

Steve visits Oliver’s old room at the hospital only to find it’s occupied by another sick child.

Leanne has a memorial for Oliver in Victoria Garden (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is Annie Walker: What happened to the Rovers’ first on-screen landlady?

As the mourners gather for the service, a breathless Steve arrives. But as the service is about to start, Leanne is shocked to see Sam hovering outside of the gardens. She’s furious when Nick heads off to look after his son.

At the service, Leanne addresses the mourners and talks about her treasured son Oliver. But the pain of so many people’s loss will play out in the street for months to come.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

victoria beckham david beckham diet
Victoria and David Beckham at ‘war with neighbours over fears they will use speedboats on their Cotswolds lake’
I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie and Vernon Kay’s ‘secret’ conversation puzzles viewers
I'm A Celeb Ant and Dec (1)
I’m A Celebrity odds: Bookies reveal favourite to leave as voting gets underway
This Morning Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield admits he’s ‘at breaking point’ over Christmas coronavirus restrictions
ruth langsford and alison hammond
Alison Hammond says she’s not friends with all her This Morning co-stars amid Ruth Langsford ‘row’
katie price
Katie Price slammed for not wearing a face mask as she goes Christmas shopping