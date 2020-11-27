Coronation Street airs devastating scenes tonight (Friday, November 27) which see toddler Oliver die, leaving his parents Steve and Leanne heartbroken.

During the two episodes, Leanne went home to get Oliver’s favourite pyjamas. But she struggled to bring herself to go back to the hospital to say goodbye to her little boy.

And we watch them say goodbye.

What’s next for Steve and Leanne?

After Oliver’s death, George calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat to discuss Oliver’s funeral arrangements.

Leanne manically goes through all the funeral details with George.

Tracy finds Nick alone in the café. When he tells her that Leanne is busy arranging Oliver’s funeral, Tracy is concerned that Steve should be involved.

Leanne starts arranging Oliver’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Later Tracy tells Steve that Leanne is preparing a celebration of Oliver’s life. But he shows little interest and heads back to bed.

Meanwhile Leanne tells Nick that she’d welcome his support at her son’s funeral. But after they’ll need to work out the terms of their separation.

Later, Leanne calls in at No.1 and goes over the funeral arrangements with Tracy. She tells Leanne that Steve is still in bed, but assures her that he wouldn’t miss Oliver’s funeral.

Steve shows little interest in Oliver’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Simon confides in Shona that he’s dreading giving a reading at Oliver’s funeral. She assures him he’ll be fine and just to speak from the heart.

Nick presents Leanne with her own memory box of Oliver’s keepsakes and she’s touched.

Oliver’s funeral

Victoria Garden is decorated for Oliver’s memorial service. But Tracy worries when there’s no sign of Steve.

Steve visits Oliver’s old room at the hospital only to find it’s occupied by another sick child.

Leanne has a memorial for Oliver in Victoria Garden (Credit: ITV)

As the mourners gather for the service, a breathless Steve arrives. But as the service is about to start, Leanne is shocked to see Sam hovering outside of the gardens. She’s furious when Nick heads off to look after his son.

At the service, Leanne addresses the mourners and talks about her treasured son Oliver. But the pain of so many people’s loss will play out in the street for months to come.

