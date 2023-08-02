Sarah baby Billy
Sarah Barlow got the bad news that she had lost her baby, in tonight’s sad episode of Coronation Street.

In the tearjerking scenes, Sarah sobbed as she told the midwife that she had lost a baby before – a boy she named Billy.

So we thought we’d jog everyone’s memories about Sarah’s tragic loss.

Sarah in the hospital on Corrie
Sarah has lost her baby (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Todd

Back in 2004, Sarah was hoping to settle down with boyfriend Todd Grimshaw to raise her daughter Bethany and their new baby.

But Todd was hiding a secret – he was gay. The truth was revealed to viewers when he locked lips with Sarah’s brother Nick one evening – much to Nick’s surprise!

Todd went on to have an affair with nurse Karl Foster, and it was this romance that led to him and pregnant Sarah calling time on their relationship.

The stress of the breakup caused a placental abruption – which Sarah told Adam about in tonight’s ep – and made the mum to be go into premature Labour.

Nick and Todd kissing
Todd kissed Nick (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Sarah Barlow and baby Billy

Tiny baby Billy was three months early and lived for just three days before he passed away. Sarah didn’t let Todd come to hospital to meet his son before he died because she blamed him for the baby’s early arrival.

Gail, who felt bad for Todd, gave him a photograph of the baby. In the end, Sarah let Todd go to Billy’s funeral, and the rest of his family joined the Platts to say a sad goodbye to the little lad.

Baby Billy's funeral in Coronation Street
Billy’s parents put their differences aside for the funeral (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Moving on

The Grimshaws and the Platts stayed at loggerheads for a long time after Billy’s sad death (though, let’s be honest, there wasn’t a whole lot of love between them before that).

But Sarah and Todd managed to put it behind them and since Todd returned to Weatherfield they have become friendly. Todd occasionally mentions his son, too.

Perhaps Todd could give Sarah a shoulder to cry on as she copes with her latest loss.

