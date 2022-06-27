Coronation Street: What happened to Bruno Langley? Where is he now?

Coronation Street character Todd Grimshaw was recast in 2020 after Bruno Langley played the character on and off for 16 years.

Gareth Pierce took over the role and consequently made his on-screen debut on Wednesday, October 7.

But as Bruno arrives as Todd in Classic Coronation Street on ITV3 today (Monday, June 27), some people may be wondering what happened to him?

Where is Bruno Langley and what he’s doing now?

Coronation Street: What happened to Bruno Langley?

Bruno made his first on-screen appearance as Todd in 2001.

He was involved in numerous storylines during his time on the cobbles. This included Todd coming out as gay, the death of his premature son and also becoming the guardian of his boyfriend Billy’s goddaughter, Summer. Todd has often been regarded as a villain on the cobbles.

He continued to play the character on and off until 2017 when Bruno was axed from the ITV soap.

The actor had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, which happened in Manchester’s Band On The Wall venue in October 2017.

He avoided going to prison, but he was handed a 12-month community order. He was also told he must sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and pay his two victims £250 each.

In December of the same year, Bruno announced that he was seeking help for alcohol addiction and made an apology.

What is Bruno Langley doing now?

It was reported in 2019 that Bruno was working as a portrait photographer. According to the Mirror, the former actor worked at a studio charging £65 for a four hour shoot.

Later in the year, it was reported in The Sunday Mirror that he had been employed to snap pictures of teenagers, despite being on the sex offenders’ register.

A source close to Bruno told the publication: “He’s never taken pictures of under 18s without parents’ consent.

“It’s nothing to do with the 2017 incident – it’s a standard duty of care. Parents are naturally always present.”

Bruno soon spoke out about the negative reports himself on Twitter. He confirmed that he was working as a photographer now and had also taken time out to ‘reassess what’s important to him’ and ‘make himself a better person’.

Bruno Langley’s music career

The former actor relaunched his Instagram account in 2021 under the title Bruno Langley Music.

He has 36.4k followers.

Bruno told fans on the platform in 2020 that he had a new single called Collide.

He said in a post: “Thank you for all your lovely messages regarding my music. I love you all and I hope you are doing well.”

He also added that his sister was launching her own career in music.

“I have five wonderful, beautiful and talented sisters. Rosie my younger sister released this cinematic pop version of It Ain’t Me Babe and it is so lovely and cool.

“Please have a listen and follow her on Spotify. Click the link in my bio. I’m eternally proud of you sis love you always.”

Bruno’s last post to the account was to announce his next single, Downpour, in June 2021.

He revealed the track was perfect for anyone practicing yoga or meditation and also “for people who just want to chill out and destress”.

Bruno has not revealed whether he will release any more new music again.

Is Bruno Langley married? Does he have any kids?

Bruno was in a relationship with Victoria Roscoe from 2004 until 2012.

They have one son together, Freddie, who was born in May 2007.

Bruno went on to date Lucy France and it was reported they moved in together in 2019, four years after they first met.

The former actor did regularly share pictures of them together on Instagram, however he has not posted for over a year.

