Coronation Street legend Wendi Peters has reportedly split from her husband after 20 years.

The Cilla Battersby-Brown actress has moved out of the home she shared with former actor Kenny Linden, reports claim. Wendi is now reportedly living alone in Hertfordshire after the separation. She is currently starring in BBC daytime soap Doctors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi Peters (@wendi.peters)

An insider told The Sun: “Wendi and Kenny were together for a long time and had a mostly happy marriage but grew apart. Wendi is focusing on her new role in Doctors and looking ahead to the future.”

ED! contacted reps for Wendi for comment.

Wendi and Kenny were together for a long time and had a mostly happy marriage but grew apart.

The couple share one daughter, now grown, actress Gracie and she is living with Kenny. They previously opened up about how they went through seven rounds of IVF to have her.

Meanwhile, Kenny was reportedly recently registered as blind after developing a rare hereditary condition called PXE (pseudoxanthoma elasticum). Only around 1,500 people in the UK have it.

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters splits from husband

Wendi previously said: “We had been together six months when we visited my parents and Kenny said he wasn’t feeling well. Then he had a major stomach haemorrhage and vomited blood all over their downstairs loo.

“He frightened us all and we took him to hospital where doctors gave him a blood transfusion and stopped the blood loss. Kenny was always positive. We knew he might lose his sight, which was awful but he was determined to continue with his career.”

Kenny’s sight deteriorated even more and he was forced to give up his acting career to retrain as a sports massage therapist.

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters has reportedly split from her husband of 20 years (Credit: Splash)

He previously said: “I can’t recognise faces easily – I can see them only if I don’t look directly at them, but in general I can function pretty well. I do feel depressed sometimes, but if anything the condition has made me and Wendi stronger.”

Read more: Coronation Street legend’s daughter joining rival soap

Wendi left Coronation Street in 2008 and took part in several reality shows and made it to the final of Celebrity MasterChef. She returned to the stage, starring in several acclaimed shows all over the country.

She also starred in CBBC show Hetty Feather. In 2021 she appeared in Doctors as Nicky Connolly. A year later it was announced she was joining the show permanently, as Dr Nina Bulsara. She’ll be on screen next month.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.