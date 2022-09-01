Coronation Street: Weatherfield resident to turn serial killer? Yes, another!

Fans of Coronation Street are trying to choose the soap’s next serial killer, because who doesn’t love a good Corrie villain causing havoc?

They’re predicting that Stephen Reid will be the next character to turn evil, following in the footsteps of Richard Hillman and Pat Phelan.

Stephen has been looking for trouble for a while as he seeks to sort out his money issues.

With his bank card having recently been declined and his wife, Gabrielle, turning up next week, Stephen’s in a bid to get some cash.

If his fraudulent plans don’t work, could he turn into a serial killer to get his hands on the money?

Well, some fans think that might just be the case!

A serial killer in the making? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s temper

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, 31 August, 2022) Stephen’s true temper was exposed to viewers.

With his money troubles increasing, Stephen was desperate to get Audrey to sign the trust fund.

However, at the salon reopening Audrey changed her mind and also told her family that she would give everyone equal shares in a normal will – everyone except Stephen.

Stephen’s attempt to portray himself as the selfless son backfired on him as Audrey took his words literally after he said that he didn’t need the money.

With this, Stephen had a fight with a wheelie bin as he let his anger out.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Stephen has lost control.

It comes after Stephen recently was seen taking his anger out at Kevin for not fixing his car right, yelling at him in the street.

Is this the real Stephen when he doesn’t get his way?

Does he have enough rage to kill?

Stephen’s not one to crack a smile (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Stephen will kill

Stephen has an obvious temper and is facing constant pressure to get out of debt.

Could his struggle to raise the funds see him resort to killing residents of the street?

One fan feared this to be the case: “Stephen has the look of a serial killer in the making.”

Another reckoned that Stephen might kill his family: “If Stephen’s got to top Nick and David’s dastardly plan perhaps, he’ll kill them all.”

Stephen has the look of a serial killer in the making. #Corrie — Debs 🌸 (@DebsGlyn) August 31, 2022

Stephen is capable of killing his whole family if it meant getting Audrey’s cash #corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) August 31, 2022

Careful Audrey Stephen might kill you and say it was suicide #Corrie — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) August 31, 2022

One fan agreed: “Stephen is capable of killing his whole family if it means getting Audrey’s cash.”

A final viewer warned Audrey: “Careful Audrey, Stephen might kill you and say it was suicide.”

Is Stephen planning on killing Audrey?

Have the Platts got to watch out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

