Coronation Street villain Max Turner to be jailed with mum Kylie’s killer?

Coronation Street teenage villain Max Turner could face a serious situation in the soap.

The out of control school boy was arrested by police in last week’s Corrie after being exposed as Amy Barlow’s drink spiker.

Max Turner is out of control on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know he had meant to spike Daniel Osbourne’s drink in a sick revenge scheme.

However it went wrong and Amy has spent weeks terrified that someone has been trying to sexually assault her.

Last week Daniel forced Max to come clean and tell Amy the truth.

It ended up with Max arrested and facing serious consequences.

Terrified at the prospect of going to young offenders, Max decided to run away.

But when he broke into the Barbers to retrieve his phone from the safe, he ended up cutting his leg during the break in.

Coronation Street: Max Turner is out of control

Bleeding out with a serious injury, Max was found by Amy’s boyfriend Jacob – who surprisingly saved his life.

However with Max in hospital battling for his life, he has no hope of escaping justice.

And next week when he recovers he will admit to his dad how terrified he is of going to prison.

A shock Coronation Street theory suggests he has good reason to be worried because of who he could run into.

Max could be sent down and end up coming face to face with his mum Kylie’s murderer – Clayton Hibbs.

Clayton murdered Max’s mum Kylie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Max’s stepbrother stabbed Kylie in a brutal attack leaving him with only David left.

But would Max be able to survive killer Clayton in prison?

Or will he want revenge and try to kill his mum’s murderer out of revenge?

Actor Paddy Bever teased: “There are other routes that I guess Max will eventually go down. I think Max is an incredibly complex person, so whether he’ll go back to being well-behaved is not known to me.

“He does always try and do the right thing at the end. That’s one of my favourite things about him.

“So I guess if there was no messing up, there’d be no making things right.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

