Coronation Street viewers stunned to hear what Daisy actress Charlotte Jordan sounds like in real life

Viewers of Coronation Street were left stunned after actress Charlotte Jordan appeared on Loose Women yesterday. As Charlotte, who plays Daisy Midgeley on the soap spoke up, fans were shocked by her ‘real’ accent.

Charlotte appeared on the talk show to discuss her part in the soap’s recent acid attack storyline. After being harassed by stalker Justin, barmaid Daisy became victim of a horrifying acid attack.

Charlotte appeared on Loose Women to discuss Corrie’s ongoing acid attack storyline (Credit: ITV)

Ryan caught up in Justin’s acid attack horror

Ryan took the brunt of Justin’s attack, coming between Daisy and her stalker. As he was splashed with a faceful of acid, Ryan immediately reeled in agony. With Daisy and Ryan struggling with the aftermath of his attack, Justin fled.

While they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Daisy rushed Ryan into the shower to get cold water on his wounds. But the damage had been done, and Ryan is currently in hospital being treated for his injuries.

As Charlotte discussed the storyline on yesterday’s Loose Women (Thursday, March 30), viewers were taken aback by the difference between her accent and Daisy’s.

Coronation Street fans express surprise at Charlotte Jordan

As the episode aired, viewers expressed their surprise at the differences between Charlotte and her character. Writing on Instagram (where the interview was also shared), fans shared their sense of shock.

“Oh isn’t she well spoken. Lovely voice,” commented one Instagram user.

“She sounds so different speaking as herself!” exclaimed another.

“Sounds so much more ‘Southern’ than her character,” wrote a third fan.

Charlotte Jordan thanks her fans for support

As the storyline aired, Charlotte thanked her fans for their support of her performance and the ‘important’ story. Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a series of posts, praising the fans and also her colleagues at Corrie.

She captioned the pictures: “Feel quite overwhelmed with all the messages about last nights Corrie. So many people to thank for delivering episodes on such a sensitive and unfortunately, prevalent subject matter. It really is a team effort and wanted to say thank you for watching, even when it’s hard.”

