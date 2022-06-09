Coronation Street viewers slam ‘lying cow’ Summer as she lets Aadi take the blame for her cheating

Coronation Street viewers have slammed Summer Spellman for letting Aadi take the blame for her cheating in an exam.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 8) Summer took her revision cards into her exam,

However when she dropped them by Aadi, he was accused of cheating.

Now fans are slamming ‘lying cow’ Summer for not owning up to cheating.

Summer has been determined to do well on her exams (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer’s exam

Over the last few months Summer has been feeling the pressure to do well in her exams as he’s determined to get into Oxford University.

She has also been struggling with bulimia as well as being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes last year.

Recently Summer had been skipping her insulin injections and during one of her exams she realised her insulin levels were high.

Ever since she has been panicking about re-taking her exam.

To help her, Summer’s friend Aadi made her some revision cards to help her prepare for the rest of her exams.

Aadi was accused of cheating (Credit: ITV)

However in last night’s episode Summer put the revision cards into her pencil case.

When she was sneakily checking them, the exam invigilator came over to see if Summer was feeling okay.

She told him she needed to check her blood sugars.

But as she left the exam hall, she didn’t realise that she had dropped the revision cards.

While Summer was outside of the hall, another invigilator saw the cards next to Aadi and recognised the handwriting on Aadi’s exam was the same on the cards.

Aadi was then removed from the exam and it looks like his future could be in danger.

Summer lied that she had no involvement in cheating (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘lying cow’ Summer as she lets Aadi take the blame for her cheating

Later Summer told Aadi they were her cards and he didn’t want her to tell the truth as it would ruin her chances of getting into Oxford.

Dev found out about what happened during the exam and suspected Aadi was covering for Summer.

He spoke to Todd and how he believed Summer was the one cheating.

Later Todd told Summer about his conversation with Dev and asked her to be honest.

However Summer lied saying she had no involvement.

Now viewers have slammed Summer calling her a ‘lying cow’ for allowing Aadi to take the blame.

Summer you lying little cow #Corrie — soap Queen 🛁 (@CorrieTrivia) June 8, 2022

I can't bear the Summer/Aadi storyline — Aadi in trouble when he's done nothing wrong, and snivelling Summer happy to let him take the blame. My therapy issue or Corrie's bad plot line? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/jgpTq3WG4u — Louisa Campbell (@louisapoet) June 8, 2022

#corrie Summer!!!!

I won't sleep tonight now because she denied she'd cheated! SHE CHEATED – AADI DIDN'T!!!!

All Aadi did was try to help her & THIS is how she repays him! pic.twitter.com/MVQsIrml26 — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) June 8, 2022

Summer you snake 🐍 #Corrie — Andrea Mandula Evans (@AndreaMandula) June 8, 2022

What a cow #Summer is. You don’t do that to a friend 🤬 #Corrie — Bev 💙💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🌻🇺🇦 (@BevFink) June 8, 2022

Oh Summer you stupid girl 😡😡#Corrie — Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) June 8, 2022

