Coronation Street viewers all saying same thing about Adam’s appearance in last night’s episode

Coronation Street viewers had all eyes on Adam Barlow as the fall-out from wife Sarah’s affair with Damon Hay continued, but viewers confessed they were distracted by a big element of Adam’s appearance.

As Adam continued to struggle to trust Sarah after it was revealed she was having an affair with Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) – viewers couldn’t stop pointing out something about Adam’s appearance.

Adam Barlow’s hair is the talk of the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers distracted by Adam Barlow’s appearance

In last night’s Coronation Street episode (June 14), Adam admitted to Sarah (Tina O’Brien) he was still struggling to trust her after they reconciled after her affair.

He asked that she wasn’t “snowed in under the covers” after Sarah cancelled lunch with him. Sarah told him: “If I was going to meet up with Damon, I wouldn’t be as stupid to make plans with you, would I?” But viewers are figuring that his stress may be being expressed by his extremely greasy hair.

One viewer wrote: “Adam’s hair is getting ridiculously glued down #Corrie.” A second person added: “Adam’s a handsome man but that big gelled mat of hair is doing nothing for him. Looks like a creepy pimp.”

A third fan agreed: “Adam’s hair is that greasy you could do a pan of chips.” Another fan suggested the product Adam might be using – pure lard. They joked: “Perhaps Adam uses lard on his hair. It is looking properly lubed up.”

“There’s more grease on Adam’s hair than in my car engine”, another fan quipped.

Fans want Adam to leave Sarah (Credit: ITV)

‘Walk away Adam!’

After Sarah had a very public argument with Damon in The Bistro in order to “save her marriage”, viewers pled for Adam (Sam Robertson) to finally give up and leave Sarah.

One viewer wrote: “Adam. Adam. Adam. Walk away. You’ll soon meet an honest faithful girl (they do exist).” A second fan added: “Sarah can’t seem to understand that it’s early days. It’s gonna take time for Adam to forgive her. He just found out and she’s acting like it’s all in the past already.” A third viewer added: “Sarah really thinks that it wouldn’t cross Adam’s mind every waking minute of the day, that she was unfaithful and he simply can’t trust her.”

Another viewer joked: “Dump her Adam, quick before you have to endure the predictable who’s the daddy storyline!!”

Read more: Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan confesses who Daisy should really be with as her ‘obsession’ with Ryan grows

So, did you think the same? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.