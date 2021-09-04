Coronation Street viewers notice huge flaw in Corey’s defence during murder trial

Coronation Street viewers noticed a huge flaw in Corey Brent’s defence during last night’s show (September 3).

On Friday’s episode of the ITV soap, Corey took to the stand and lied, claiming Kelly Neelan viciously attacked Seb Franklin.

However, some soap fans pointed out a hole in his lies.

Corey Brent took to the stand on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Corey takes to the stand

As Corey took to the stand, prosecutor Imran Habeen demanded for him to come clean about the attack.

He said: “You followed them. You attacked Seb ,and then you left him for dead, didn’t you?

“But then you panicked – your words, not mine – and you got rid of all the clothes because they had blood on them – again, your words not mine. You asked your girlfriend to provide you with an alibi.

“You did everything you could to hide the evidence of your guilt. But it’s written all over you face.

“You killed him didn’t you? Go on, tell the court! You killed a young man in a fit of prejudice and jealousy!”

Corey claimed it wasn’t him as he burst into tears.

Nina watched on as Corey lied to the court (Credit: ITV)

Faking his tears, the character responded: “It wasn’t me! I swear!”

Corey said Kelly was the one who kicked Seb and killed him.

He painted himself as the victim, telling the court Kelly’s dad is a gangster and she threatened to have him killed if he reported her to the police.

Meanwhile, Kelly claims it was Corey’s doing.

However, it didn’t take long for Coronation Street viewers to give their verdict.

According to some, Corey’s defence argument was extremely weak.

He dramatically broke down while being questioned by prosecutor Imran Habeen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers notice defence flaw

If Kelly was actually the one who killed Seb, they believe Corey could have stopped her.

On Twitter, one said: “How’s Corey able to break up a fight with 2 footballers yet couldn’t stop Kelly from attacking Seb??”

Like he couldn’t overpower her!

Another said: “So Corey can split up a fight between two guys similar build to him but can’t get a 5ft1 girl off Seb? Seems legit that.”

A third stated: “Kelly is like 5ft something and Corey is over 6 foot. Like he couldn’t overpower her.”

So 6’1, athletic Corey broke up a fight but couldn’t stop 5’1 Kelly from attacking Seb? 🤔 The jury should see right through his lies by now having heard that. #corrie #coronationstreet — 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 (@Hed_F1) September 3, 2021

It's just not making sense, Big Corey cant stop Kelly kicking a man to death while she was drunk!? Come on people ! Corey is obviously lying #Corrie — Hervibe56 (@hervibe56) September 3, 2021

Corey “I couldn’t control Kelly, she was out of control” Hold on a minute Kelly is smaller than you Corey and doesn’t weigh much and slender build.. it doesn’t make sense pal ! #Corrie — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) September 3, 2021

A fourth shared: “Corey making out he couldn’t stop little 5 ft nothing Kelly.”

Another Corrie fan tweeted: “Corey ‘I couldn’t control Kelly, she was out of control’.

“Hold on a minute Kelly is smaller than you Corey and doesn’t weigh much. It doesn’t make sense pal!”

But who will go down for Seb’s murder?

