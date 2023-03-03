Following the events of last night’s episode, Coronation Street fans were left perplexed as to the fate of a long-running recurring Street resident.

In last night’s episode of the soap, Kevin Webster learned that his father had suffered a heart attack.

This lead some viewers in a state of confusion over the character and storyline.

Bill dated Audrey for some time during his stint on the cobbles (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Kevin’s father, Bill Webster?

Kevin’s dad, Bill Webster, first appeared on the soap in 1984.

He remained a recurring character throughout the years, playing an important part in Corrie history.

He was portrayed as a down-to-Earth working class builder, and romanced Audrey Roberts throughout his time in Weatherfield.

After a series of frequent appearances, Bill left Weatherfield for good in 2011, returning to his home in Germany.

Last night, Kevin received news from Germany that Bill had suffered a heart attack.

However, this left some viewers wondering whether they had missed something.

Bill was played by actor Peter Armitage (Credit: ITV/Youtube)

Coronation Street viewers register confusion at Bill Webster’s fate

As the episode aired, viewers took to social media, confused at the mention of Bill Webster.

Many thought that Bill had died years ago.

“Is that Bill Webster?” asked one fan, on Twitter. “I thought he’d gone years ago.”

#corrie Is that Bill Webster? I thought he’d gone years ago — Tavern Hoyden (@TavernHoyden) March 2, 2023

“Hasn’t Bill Webster already died a few years back?” asked another.

Hasn’t Bill Webster already died a few years back!? #Corrie #continuity — Emma Hardy (@EmmaHardy21) March 2, 2023

“Why haven’t they killed Bill off? Didn’t he die offscreen years ago?” said a third befuddled viewer.

Why haven’t they not Killed Bill off didn’t he die off screen years ago #Corrie @itvcorrie — Le Roi🇫🇷🧑‍🦽 (@KlCKASSCANTONA) March 2, 2023

Someone else asked: “Is Bill still alive?”

However, others had an explanation for the confusion.

“The brilliant actor Peter Armitage, who passed away in 2018, almost five years ago, portrayed Bill in stints for many years,” one viewer explained.

Oh no! Are we about to get sad news about Bill Webster? The brilliant actor Peter Armitage, who passed away in 2018, almost 5 years ago, portrayed Bill in stints for many years. 😞#Corrie pic.twitter.com/kTZct1YVXf — Corrie Art (@CorrieArt) March 2, 2023

And another added: “They should use this to finally let Bill Webster pass away and have Kevin and Debbie go to Germany for the funeral.”

Who was actor Peter Armitage?

Bill was played by actor Peter Armitage.

He played Bill on Coronation Street from 1984 – 2011, in a series of extended appearances, with breaks while Bill returned home to Germany.

Peter was also on the television show Lovejoy, and appeared on Emmerdale in 2003, as farmer Wilf Butler.

Sadly, Peter died in November 2018.

Bill’s fate on-screen remains unclear..

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

