Coronation Street viewers in stitches as Audrey forgets HUGE storyline

Coronation Street viewers were left in stitches as Audrey forgot about Yasmeen facing an attempted murder charge.

A couple of weeks ago, Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against her abusive husband Geoff as he threatened to kill her.

As he held a knife up to her, she smashed a wine bottle over his head before stabbing him in the neck. But Geoff managed to survive.

She was later taken into police custody for questioning and in last night's episode (Monday, May 11) she was in court for her bail hearing.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gail prepared for her birthday party and spoke to her mum Audrey about her guests.

When Gail told Audrey it was just family and close friends coming, she mentioned Sally may be popping in.

Audrey then asked if Yasmeen was coming, to which Gail responded: "Yasmeen's facing an attempted murder charge."

Audrey forgot Yasmeen was facing an attempted murder charge (Credit: ITV)

But it was Audrey's response that left Corrie viewers howling. She replied to Gail casually saying: "Oh yeah, I knew she had summat on."

Audrey: “Yasmeen?”

Gail: “Yasmeen?! She’s facing an attempted murder charge!”

Audrey: “Oh yeah, I knew she had something on...”



SCREAMING 😂 #corrie — Adamski In Lockdown (@AdamskiJonDicky) May 12, 2020

"Yasmeen's facing an attempted murder charge!"...."Oh yeah I knew she had summit on" 🤣🤣 #Corrie — It's Benj! (@BenjaBitch) May 11, 2020

I ❤️'d the Gail and Audrey scenes tonight. I was howling in parts. The show feels like it's in such a strong place right now. Great balance of humour alongside the darkness of the Yasmeen story #Corrie — David ✨ (@d_cshn) May 11, 2020

“Yasmeen’s facing an attempted murder charge” “Oh yeah, I knew she had something on” I can’t cope with this show😭😭 #Corrie — Erin (@_erinz_) May 11, 2020

Awwww! Just caught up on Tonight's #Corrie Gail & Audrey's bond Tonight was lit love the way she always says mam. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣🤣 🤣 — Jedward Are Superstars (Fiona) (@TheGrimesTwins3) May 11, 2020

Loving Audrey tonight in #Corrie — Zara (@In_Stars_Hollow) May 11, 2020

Did Yasmeen get bail?

Although solicitor Imran tried his best to get Yasmeen bail, the courts feared she would try to visit Geoff.

As a result, she was told she needed to remain in police custody until her trial. But when will that be?

Yasmeen has to remain in police custody until her trial (Credit: ITV)

Geoff's claims

Meanwhile, Geoff is still in hospital recovering from his injury. However, he has been telling police and his family that Yasmeen tried to kill him.

Loving Audrey tonight in #Corrie.

Geoff is trying to make Yasmeen look like the abuser (Credit: ITV)

He claimed that they were arguing over her 'alcohol problems' when Yasmeen attacked him. But a police officer picked up on the fact he had previously been arrested for affray with his ex-girlfriend Joselyn and he claimed Tim's mother was abusive, due to alcohol.

Will people start to see that Geoff is the abusive one?

