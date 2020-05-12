Coronation Street viewers in stitches as Audrey forgets HUGE storyline

Coronation Street viewers were left in stitches as Audrey forgot about Yasmeen facing an attempted murder charge.
A couple of weeks ago, Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against her abusive husband Geoff as he threatened to kill her.
As he held a knife up to her, she smashed a wine bottle over his head before stabbing him in the neck. But Geoff managed to survive.
She was later taken into police custody for questioning and in last night's episode (Monday, May 11) she was in court for her bail hearing.
Meanwhile, Gail prepared for her birthday party and spoke to her mum Audrey about her guests.
When Gail told Audrey it was just family and close friends coming, she mentioned Sally may be popping in.
Audrey then asked if Yasmeen was coming, to which Gail responded: "Yasmeen's facing an attempted murder charge."
But it was Audrey's response that left Corrie viewers howling. She replied to Gail casually saying: "Oh yeah, I knew she had summat on."
Did Yasmeen get bail?
Although solicitor Imran tried his best to get Yasmeen bail, the courts feared she would try to visit Geoff.
As a result, she was told she needed to remain in police custody until her trial. But when will that be?
Geoff's claims
Meanwhile, Geoff is still in hospital recovering from his injury. However, he has been telling police and his family that Yasmeen tried to kill him.
Loving Audrey tonight in #Corrie.
He claimed that they were arguing over her 'alcohol problems' when Yasmeen attacked him. But a police officer picked up on the fact he had previously been arrested for affray with his ex-girlfriend Joselyn and he claimed Tim's mother was abusive, due to alcohol.
Will people start to see that Geoff is the abusive one?
Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.
