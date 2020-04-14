Coronation Street viewers horrified by sexting scene as 14-year-old Asha strips off

Coronation Street viewers were left horrified by sexting scenes as underage Asha stripped off for a lad called Corey in last night's episode (Monday, April 13).

Asha has a crush on Corey, having previously gone on a few dates with him in Corrie.

But new girl Kelly wound her up, suggesting he was now more interested in Amy.

Asha later spoke to Corey through a video call, where he protested that he didn't have feelings for Amy.

After showering Asha with compliments, Corey then asked to see more of her. Although she was initially unsure, Corey pleaded, promising not to tell anyone.

Asha stripped for Corey on a video call (Credit: ITV Hub)

So eventually Asha gave in and began taking off her top.

Viewers were left horrified by the scenes, voicing their concerns on Twitter.

Don't do it Asha, hope Mary saves the day #Corrie — Danielle Johnson (@DanniJavaid94) April 13, 2020

Asha that's not going to end well #corrie — Mabelfan111 (@mabelfan41) April 13, 2020

Poor Asha! Cory's a creep #Corrie xx — Michelle #StreamBreakUpSong💔⬆️ (@mishybabez_) April 13, 2020

Do Asha's pictures get sent around?

Later this week, Asha, Aadi, Kelly, Corey and Summer all gather for a party at Amy's.

Asha confides in Amy that she stripped for Corey on a video call.

Viewers then see Corey scroll through the pictures of Asha on his phone...

Amy blames Kelly for the gatecrashers (Credit: ITV)

And then later we discover that the pictures of Asha have been sent to the party group chat.

Don't do it Asha.

Asha, unaware of what's happen at this point, becomes aware of mean girl, Pastel-Blue, and her friends staring at her.

The party gets out of hand, with gatecrashers and excessive teen drinking.

Furious Dev gets wind and drags Asha and drunk Aadi, home.

As she heads home, Asha looks at her phone messages and is horrified to discover what has been sent round.

Asha realises her pictures have been sent around (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, things aren't going too well back at the party or for Amy either. As Steve and Tracy arrive at No.1, so do the police.

Realising the party at their house is bigger than they agreed, Steve and Tracy throw the kids out and order Amy to clear things up.

There are going to be testing times ahead for both the teenagers...

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

