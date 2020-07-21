Coronation Street: Daniel pays Nicky to dress in Sinead's clothes

Coronation Street viewers were left heartbroken last night as Daniel paid prostitute Nicky to dress up in Sinead's clothes.

Fans of Corrie know Daniel's wife died of cancer last year and he has since struggled with grief.

But recently Daniel met sex worker Nicky and they have been meeting up, seemingly to talk.

However in last night's episode (Monday, July 20) it was revealed that Daniel has been paying Nicky to wear Sinead's cardigan and perfume.

Nicky wore Sinead's cardigan and perfume (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street actress Stirling Gallacher hints viewers will see more of Paula

They then lay on the bed together cuddling.

Viewers were heartbroken by the revelation, seeing how much Daniel is missing Sinead.

I rly like the way @itvcorrie has handled Sinead's death & Daniel's grief. It's highlighting how much Daniel is secretly struggling, and the lengths some 1 might go to. It's not creepy or weird, it's heartbreaking 💔 It also feels realistic & very in character for Daniel #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) July 20, 2020

Oh. @JOJEHARVEY what a beautifully heartbreaking scene with Daniel 💔💔#Corrie — Penelope Faith 😷 (@pennysfaith) July 20, 2020

My heart just broke for Daniel 💔 #Corrie — Selina Armstrong (@selinaarmstrong) July 20, 2020

Well that Daniel scene just broke my stonecold heart #corrie — loinerlass (@loinerlass) July 20, 2020

Daniel getting that woman to dress up in Sinead's jumper and wearing her perfume whilst he lay and cuddle her is just heartbreaking 💔💔💔😥😥 #Corrie @itvcorrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) July 20, 2020

Coronation Street: Daniel grieves over Sinead's death

Since Sinead's death, Daniel has struggled to deal with the loss of his wife.

After she died, he jumped straight into a relationship with Bethany Platt, which ended badly when he proposed calling her Sinead.

My heart just broke for Daniel.

Sinead died last year (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, he went to Scotland for a grief retreat. Since his return he has tried to get himself back into a routine.

He met Nicky at an event his nephew Adam dragged him to to try and get him out of the house.

But will Nicky be able to help him? Does she have another link to the cobbles?

Who is Nicky?

Whilst Nicky is known for her connection to Daniel, viewers have other theories about how else she could be linked to the cobbles.

Some believe she knows abuser Geoff Metcalfe and will play a part in helping free Yasmeen from prison.

Meanwhile, others think that she is connected to sleazy businessman and Bistro worker Ray Crosby.

Viewers were first introduced to Ray last year. He initially came across as a professional businessman. But he soon proved to be dodgy when he made a move on Michelle Connor.

Could Nicky have another connection to the street? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

When he took over the Bistro, Alya, Bethany, Daniel and Abi all worked together to expose Ray. They revealed he had propositioned many young girls and forced them to sign non-disclosure agreements.

How would Daniel feel if Nicky was connected to Ray?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Do you think Nicky has another connection to the Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.