Coronation Street viewers were gobsmacked at the price of sausages in Dev’s shop.

In last night’s visit to Weatherfield (Monday, August 10) Steve McDonald was infuriated when Nina told him the cafe were having a veggie day as they had run out of sausages.

Furious, Steve stormed over to Dev’s to try and get an all day breakfast but was highly disappointed when he discovered there were no sandwiches left.

Dev charged the rather excessive price of £5.28 for a pack of sausages in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Ranting to Dev, Steve picked out a packet of sausages from the freezer and asked Dev how much they are.

Dev responded saying £5.28 and Steve looked shocked. But Steve wasn’t the only one as viewers claimed it was ‘daylight robbery’.

£5.28 for frozen sausages?? Always knew Dev was a shady fkr #Corrie #coronationstreet — El G.!! (@Stefanovich_) August 10, 2020

Bloody hell #Dev £5.28 for a pack of sausages your more expensive than Tesco #Corrie — Johnboy710💎 #FBLE #MGBGA (@Johnboy710Fble) August 10, 2020

Blimey me Dev is expensive £5:28 for sausage!#Corrie — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) August 10, 2020

Coronation Street prices

Dev’s shop isn’t the first place that has left viewers shocked with its high prices.

Last year, Mary sold Izzy some flowers at Tracy’s flower shop, Preston’s Petals. However a small bouquet of flowers came to a shopping £25.

Steve’s sausage rampage

After buying the sausages from Dev, he soon took them to the cafe and demanded Nina cook them for him.

However she refused due to health and safety.

Steve demanded Nina cook the sausages. But she refused (Credit: ITV)

But it looks like there may be more than meets the eye when it comes to Steve’s sausage protest.

In Wednesday’s episode (August 12) Leanne walks into the cafe to find Steve conducting a protest behind the counter.

She quickly realises the stress of Oliver’s condition is getting to him and gently ushers the father of her son out of the cafe.

Leanne will realise the stress of Oliver’s condition is getting to Steve (Credit: ITV)

She takes him back to No.1 and cooks the sausages for Steve. She assures him it’s fine to get upset over Oliver but says he can always talk to her, as she knows what he’s going through.

Steve takes comfort in her words. But will Steve be able to get some help for his stress?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

