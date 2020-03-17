Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff forces Yasmeen to 'pretend Alya's dead'

Viewers of Coronation Street were left disgusted after Geoff Metcalfe forced his wife Yasmeen Nazir to pretend her granddaughter Alya is dead.

Over the last several months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline.

Not only has he been trying to separate her from her friends and family, but he has taken control of her money and has her cooking and cleaning for him constantly.

Geoff has been trying to control every aspect of Yasmeen's life (Credit: ITV)

Alya has noticed Geoff's behaviour and in last night's episode (Monday, March 16) she tried to protect her gran from controlling Geoff.

After discovering Geoff and Yasmeen planned to sell their share of Speed Daal and move to Cyprus, Alya knew that it was part of Geoff's plan to keep her away from Yasmeen.

After going round to Yasmeen's, Alya tried to get her gran to pack a bag and leave Geoff.

When Geoff returned home, Alya didn't hold back branding her stepgrandfather a "control freak."

Alya confronted Geoff about his treatment of Yasmeen (Credit: ITV Hub)

However, Yasmeen told Geoff she didn't want to leave him and Geoff kicked Alya out of the house.

Later, Geoff blamed his wife for Alya's suspicions and ended up storming out.

You are a monster Geoff.

When he returned, Geoff grabbed a bag and said he should be the one to leave.

Yasmeen chose Geoff over Alya (Credit: ITV Hub)

Yasmeen said she would try to make Alya see that she's wrong and as Geoff went to get his stuff he said: "Don't bother. We're beyond that. She's dead to me."

In a desperate bid to make Geoff stay, Yasmeen said: "Me too."

Yasmeen agreed Alya is dead to her (Credit: ITV Hub)

She continued: "If she can't be happy when I'm happy, if she can't trust me when I swear I'm telling the truth, I'm finished."

Yasmeen said she would cut her ties with her granddaughter to keep Geoff.

Viewers were disgusted that Geoff's manipulation had caused Yasmeen to cut off Alya.

OMG can't believe Yasmeen is actually genuinely agreeing with Geoff that Alya is dead to her now really? WTF? #Corrie 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) March 16, 2020

😲🤯I can't believe Yasmeen has just agreed with Geoff that Alya is dead to her!

wtf is it going to take for Yasmeen to see that the way Geoff is treating her is wrong?

I hope Geoff has a history with the police as it may be the only way to get Yasmeen away from him!#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) March 16, 2020

#Corrie ...oh Yasmeen!!!!! Nooooooooo dont cut alya out of your life for grrrrrrr Geoff. ... Once again grrrr Geoff creating grrrrrrrr grrrrrr 😤😤😤🤬🤬🤬🤬 at the TV again!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aPuYnaxpOd — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) March 16, 2020

You are a monster Geoff #Corrie — Sharon (@sharonw1411) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Alya refused to back down and went to the police to get information on Geoff and his past.

Is he about to get his comeuppance?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

