Coronation Street viewers emotional as residents sing We'll Meet Again after Vera Lynn's death

Coronation Street viewers were left emotional as residents sang We'll Meet Again in their VE day episode, after the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

On Monday (June 22) and Wednesday night's (June 24) visits to Weatherfield, the cobbles residents celebrated Victory in Europe Day.

VE Day usually occurs on May 8. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and weekly Corrie episodes aired being reduced, the episodes were aired in late June.

Older residents recalled VE Day (Credit: ITV)

In the latest episode, residents gathered in the pub with some dressed up for the occasion.

Older residents discussed the second world war. Corrie legend Rita recalled the joy of VE Day in 1945.

Residents sang We'll Meet Again (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Fiz makes a shock realisation about her and Tyrone's relationship

And at the end of the episode, a shot could be seen of the Rovers pub. Meanwhile residents sang We'll Meet Again, by Vera Lynn.

However, viewers were left emotional as Vera sadly died just last week on June 18, two days before her 104th birthday.

Omg I got all emotional at them singing we'll meet again. Especially now she's dead 😭 #corrie — Teri (@TeriCLC) June 24, 2020

hearing everyone singing we’ll meet again knowing this was filmed before dame vera lynn’s passing has made me so sad 🥺 #corrie — stacey ⚓️ (@carlasbarlow) June 24, 2020

oh wow that didn’t even dawn on me 🥺🥺 am even more emosh now — stacey ⚓️ (@carlasbarlow) June 24, 2020

A nice sing song of Vera Lynes classic We'll meet again and a great tribute to NOW the late great legend and VE day . #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) June 24, 2020

Dame Vera Lynn

Vera became a national treasure during the second world war with her classic hit, We'll Meet Again.

I got all emotional at them singing We'll Meet Again.

Speaking about her music, Vera said: "My songs reminded the boys of what they were really fighting for. Precious, personal things rather that ideologies and theories."

She was an avid supporter of the military. The singer often performed for troops at the risk of her own safety.

Dame Vera Lynn died last week (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read More: Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman reveals when older stars will return to work

Vera continued to back the army all her life.

Just before VE Day in May earlier this year, she urged the nation to "remember the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us."

She added: "They left their families and homes to fight for our freedom and many lost their lives trying to protect us and our liberties."

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Did you watch Coronation Street's VE Day episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.