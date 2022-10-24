Coronation Street viewers ‘creeped out’ over ‘disturbing’ baby plot

Coronation Street viewers have said they’re ‘creeped out’ over Summer Spellman‘s pregnancy storyline.

Last week Coronation Street teen Summer discovered she was pregnant.

However immediately after the discovery Esther and Mike, a couple who are counselled by Billy, tried to convince Summer to let them adopt the baby, even offering her money.

Summer found out she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer discovers she’s pregnant

Last week Summer was helping Esther with a clothes swap on the street.

Gemma bought a denim jacket from the clothes swap.

However she and Chesney were shocked to find a positive pregnancy in the pocket.

When Gemma’s brother Paul found out about the pregnancy test, he realised the jacket previously belonged to Summer, meaning it must be her test.

Paul asked Summer about the test and she admitted it was hers.

Realising she needed to tell her ex-boyfriend Aaron, she told him about her pregnancy.

He was shocked but the couple decided to get back together.

The next day Esther invited Summer to lunch to say thank you for her help.

However at the lunch it came out that Summer was pregnant leaving Billy, Esther and her husband Mike shocked.

Summer ended up running out, upset about what had happened.

Esther and Mike want to adopt Summer’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers ‘creeped out’ over ‘disturbing’ baby plot

Soon Esther came and found her in Victoria Gardens and she offered to be there as a friend for Summer.

However Esther started to explain that she and Mike can’t have children.

When Mike turned up, he admitted the reason they had been talking to Billy was because they’ve been struggling to have children.

Esther told Summer they’ve been talking about adoption and offered to adopt the baby.

They then told Summer she would be financially compensated.

She was horrified thinking they were offering to buy her baby, but they explained they just meant they would help pay for anything medical if she went private or would pay for her to have a holiday.

They asked Summer to think about it and she agreed.

However viewers were completely ‘creeped out’ by the plot and Mike and Esther.

#Corrie this creepy couple wanting to 'buy' Summers baby us REALLY disturbing, if we're doing down a dark rabbit hole with this storyline I'm switching off! @itvcorrie — ✨ Rosalind™ 🌙✨ 🎃 (@Rozzy67) October 21, 2022

Anyone else finding this baby buying storyline creepy?! #corrie — Sharon (@see75) October 21, 2022

I thought I must have blinked and missed their debut as well. Basically they turned up at the time Summer found out she was pregnant, next scene they are offering to “buy” her baby. #corrie stop this nonsense now — sonia stephenson (@soniast94597425) October 22, 2022

Just wtf with this couple wanting to buy Summer baby 😱😱😱SCRAPPING BARREL #corrie — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) October 22, 2022

I hope Summer dosnt give her baby away to that couple. They are so creepy. 😬🙄#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 21, 2022

What do you think of this storyline?

