Coronation Street viewers ‘creeped out’ over ‘disturbing’ baby plot

Summer found out last week that she's pregnant

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street viewers have said they’re ‘creeped out’ over Summer Spellman‘s pregnancy storyline.

Last week Coronation Street teen Summer discovered she was pregnant.

However immediately after the discovery Esther and Mike, a couple who are counselled by Billy, tried to convince Summer to let them adopt the baby, even offering her money.

Summer found out she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer discovers she’s pregnant

Last week Summer was helping Esther with a clothes swap on the street.

Gemma bought a denim jacket from the clothes swap.

However she and Chesney were shocked to find a positive pregnancy in the pocket.

When Gemma’s brother Paul found out about the pregnancy test, he realised the jacket previously belonged to Summer, meaning it must be her test.

Paul asked Summer about the test and she admitted it was hers.

Realising she needed to tell her ex-boyfriend Aaron, she told him about her pregnancy.

He was shocked but the couple decided to get back together.

The next day Esther invited Summer to lunch to say thank you for her help.

However at the lunch it came out that Summer was pregnant leaving Billy, Esther and her husband Mike shocked.

Summer ended up running out, upset about what had happened.

Esther and Mike want to adopt Summer’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers ‘creeped out’ over ‘disturbing’ baby plot

Soon Esther came and found her in Victoria Gardens and she offered to be there as a friend for Summer.

However Esther started to explain that she and Mike can’t have children.

When Mike turned up, he admitted the reason they had been talking to Billy was because they’ve been struggling to have children.

Esther told Summer they’ve been talking about adoption and offered to adopt the baby.

They then told Summer she would be financially compensated.

She was horrified thinking they were offering to buy her baby, but they explained they just meant they would help pay for anything medical if she went private or would pay for her to have a holiday.

They asked Summer to think about it and she agreed.

However viewers were completely ‘creeped out’ by the plot and Mike and Esther.

What do you think of this storyline?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

