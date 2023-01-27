Coronation Street viewers completely distracted by Adam’s new hair style

Coronation Street viewers were left distracted as they spotted something new about Adam Barlow’s hair style… and hated it!

Adam was seen helping out with Max’s case in the popular soap, after his racist video caused Blake’s extremist behaviour.

However, fans couldn’t stop talking about Adam’s ‘awful’ hair style as they claimed that Cilla the Chinchilla had ‘taken up residence’ on the back of his head.

Adam distracts fans with his ‘awful’ new hair style on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers distracted by Adam Barlow’s latest hair style

Adam has been sporting a variety of hair styles over the years including his curly-haired look and a sleek, gelled back hair-do.

However, fans fear that he may have gone a step too far this time as he appeared on the soap last night rocking a man bun.

The lawyer was busy advising Max on Coronation Street, after authorities held him responsible for Alya’s stabbing.

The teen was going to be charged by police for incitement to attempted murder after his racist video prompted Alya‘s stabbing.

Adam has had a variety of different hairstyles on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But Adam’s storyline was the furthest thing from viewers’ minds, as they found themselves distracted by his ‘monstrous’ new look.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer joked: “Can we be absolutely sure that Cilla the Chinchilla didn’t fake her own death and has taken up residence on the back of Adam’s head?”

Another quipped: “You can’t say, Adam Barlow hasn’t been through a variety of hairstyles over the last couple of years. But the man bun is a step too far…”

Someone else wrote: “WTF is that monstrous man-bun thing on the back of Adam’s head? Awful.”

One fan also tweeted: “There is so much inconsistent characterisation on Corrie but Adam’s commitment to terrible hair is forever.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What are your thoughts on Adam’s new hair style? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.