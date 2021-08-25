Coronation Street viewers complain to Ofcom about Evelyn Plummer’s Hope comment

In the latest Coronation Street news, the ITV soap has been hit by complaints by viewers to Ofcom over Evelyn Plummer.

The regulatory body received the complaints in relation to Evelyn’s comment about her great-granddaughter getting therapy.

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street news: Why did viewers complain to Ofcom?

Evelyn (played by Maureen Lipman) reacted to the saga involving young Hope Stape and her mum Fiz.

Hope set fire to Alina Pop’s flat after becoming jealous of her relationship with her dad Tyrone.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes sparks Ofcom complaints over Dr Zoe Williams comment

Shockingly, the fire caused the death of Alina and Tyrone’s unborn child.

Last week the youngster was seen attending the police station with Evelyn, Tyrone and Fiz in tow.

Fiz tried to protect Hope (Credit: ITV)

What did Evelyn say about Hope?

However, before that Fiz tried to take the blame for her daughter.

This led her to spend the night in police custody.

In the episode, which aired on August 16, Evelyn urged Tyrone to tell the truth and suggested Hope seek “professional help”. She referred to “play therapy”.

The comment came despite Hope only being 11 years old.

And it’s this line that viewers took offence to.

Ofcom has received 275 complaints so far.

It’s not the first time viewers have complained about Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn has a history

It’s not the first time Evelyn has attracted complaints to Ofcom from viewers.

In November 2020, Ofcom received 60 complaints from viewers after the outspoken character discussed how Gemma Winter gave birth to quadruplets.

Read more: Love Island fans make Ofcom complaints over Faye’s foul-mouthed tirade at Teddy

Evelyn said: “You can’t move for twins and triplets these days. At least she did it the old-fashioned way and not through, what’s it, IVF.”

However, this comment was deemed as “insensitive” by some viewers.