Coronation Street viewers call out obvious blunder in Leanne’s whereabouts lie

Coronation Street fans have questioned how Simon and Toyah haven’t figured out Leanne isn’t in France after spotting a major clue.

Before Christmas, Leanne told her family she would be going to stay in France for a while with her mum Stella and sister Eva.

However she has actually been staying in her flat by herself.

In last night’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday, January 7) Leanne listened to a voicemail from her oldest son Simon.

Leanne is secretly still staying in her flat (Credit: ITV)

She soon made a call to Dr Gaddas asking for a prescription of sleeping pills. But when the doctor asked Leanne to come and see her, she hung up.

Later, Simon ran into Dr Gaddas and explained his mum was in France. But she realised something was off and called into Leanne’s flat to check on her.

The doctor soon prescribed her some sleeping pills.

After chatting to Kelly, Simon tried to call Leanne again. However it ended up going to voicemail and he left her a message.

Simon called Leanne. However there would have been no change to the dialling tone as Leanne is in England (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alan Igbon dead: Coronation Street star passes away at the age of 68

But fans are questioning how Leanne’s family hasn’t figured out Leanne isn’t abroad, as there would be no change to her dialling tone.

When calling a mobile number which is an another country, typically the dialling tone will change.

All these peeps ringing Leanne in “France” and not one of them has questioned the absence of an international dial tone 🤔🇫🇷 #Corrie — ǝoɔsoᴚ ǝʇɐN (@nutellanate) January 6, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks Toyah at least should notice the ringtone is not international. #Leanne #Toyah #Corrie — Bridget Deptford (@Biddibops) January 6, 2021

Why has nobody noticed that Leanne's phone doesnt have a foreign ring tone because shes not in France? I need to get out more. #Corrie — Rebecca. (@KeckieBewin) January 6, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Leanne?

As Simon left the voicemail, Leanne took a couple of sleeping pills.

Later this week Simon goes to get changed for his date with Kelly, but he’s horrified to find Leanne passed out on the sofa next to a bottle of sleeping pills and calls an ambulance.

An embarrassed Leanne admits she took one pill too many and had no intention of harming herself.

Simon finds Leanne passed out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soaps: Will Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks continue filming?

Simon is horrified when he learns his mum never went to France and has been alone in the flat for weeks.

As Leanne breaks down, Kelly is upset when Simon fails to show up for their date.

With his focus now on Leanne, Simon calls Kelly to apologise before telling his mum it’s time he looked after her for a change.

When Nick asks about the ambulance, Simon covers for Leanne as she continues to hide away.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.