Coronation Street viewers call out David Platt’s irritating habit

'David, stop fiddling with your hair man!'

By Joel Harley
Fans of Coronation Street have called out David Platt for one particular distracting habit in his scenes on the show.

During last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 16), David confided in mum Gail, telling her how nervous he is about Max’s sentencing for his part in Griff’s terror attacks.

David’s nerves appeared to manifest in an unusual way.

A number of Coronation Street viewers noticed that David was continually playing with his hair during his scenes.

Some found this ‘nervous habit’ to be particularly off-putting.

David looks worried on Coronation Street
Viewers noticed David’s hair-raising habit during last night’s episode of the show (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans call out David’s distracting habit

Following last night’s episode, viewers took to social media to call David out on his hair-yanking habit.

“David always with his hands/fingers in his hair,” said one viewer, via Twitter.

“Is David’s nits having a footy mach in his hair?” asked another.

“David stop fiddling with your hair man,” said a third.

“Speaking of haircuts, David could do with one,” another viewer remarked, suggesting a resolution for David’s problem.

Have you noticed David’s peculiar habit?

David leans in to kiss Maria on Coronation Street
Next week’s Corrie spoilers have revealed that stressed David will make a move on Maria (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David kisses Maria

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as David struggles to deal with latest Max news, he makes a pass at Maria.

This comes as he drowns his sorrows in The Rovers.

When Maria sits down to console a visibly upset David, he leans in for a kiss.

Maria is horrified and tells David to go home.

Later, she tells Gary.

A furious Gary confronts David in the pub.

How will he react?

Will Shona find out? We’ll see when the scenes air next week!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - David Throws His Nuts At Gail

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

