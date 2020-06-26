Coronation Street viewers brand Shona's storyline 'ridiculous' and 'unnecessary' as she returns to live on the Street

Coronation Street viewers have branded Shona's memory loss storyline 'ridiculous' and 'unnecessary' as she returns to live on the Street.

At Christmas last year, Shona was shot and fell into a coma. But when she came around she had no idea who her husband David is.

Over the last few months, she has been living in a rehabilitation facility. However, she recently returned to the Street to live with her old friend Roy.

Shona went into a coma (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers emotional as residents sing We'll Meet Again after Vera Lynn's death

In this week's episodes, Shona has been spending time with David to try and remember their time together.

However some viewers don't seem to be impressed with the plot.

What did Coronation Street viewers say?

Speaking on a Digital Spy forum about David and Shona, a viewer wrote: "2020 is just... not good! I literally have no words for this plot. They created a huge thing when Shona could have been shot, been in a coma for a couple of months and come back fine and done a better plot. Makes no sense."

Whilst Shona was in rehabilitation, actress Julia Goulding was on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

A second fan said: "I love them as a couple, but I think this storyline is totally unnecessary. Julia Goulding was only off on maternity leave for four months, Shona was off-screen from mid-Jan to what would have been mid April (June because of the delay), surely we could have just not seen Shona for those weeks. We go weeks and months without seeing other characters."

On Twitter, viewers also agreed they weren't huge fans of the plot

#Corrie Shona storyline is so ridiculous — Theworldhasgonemad (@thescousetory) June 24, 2020

Shona storyline is getting stupid. 👍 #Corrie — jfield03 (@jfield03) June 24, 2020

Really hating this shona storyline, totally unnecessary to do this to David and shona #corrie @itvcorrie — Phil McMullin (@Philmcmullin100) June 22, 2020

This Shona “storyline” is absolutely ridiculous #corrie — Rachel Smales (@SmalesRachel) June 22, 2020

However, not all fans feel the same and have said they're enjoying it.

this shona storyline is being done so well. julia goulding is just brilliant 😭 #corrie — kat🕊 (@Alison_King_Fan) June 1, 2020

Superb performance by @juliagoulding (Shona) in tonight’s #Corrie . Great storyline. And nice to see her back on the cobbles!

👍😊 — Darryl Jason (@Darryl__Jason) May 29, 2020

What happens next for Shona and David?

In tonight's episode (Friday, June 26) Gemma and Shona get chatting.

Gemma tells Shona what a great relationship David and Shona had.

Hearing this, Shona decides to take the plunge and invites her husband over to the flat.

Shona makes a proposition to David (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne pushes Simon away?

He's pleased that she wants to see him. But when she leans in for a kiss and suggest they have sex, David is shocked. Will he accept her advances?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.