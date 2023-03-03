Coronation Street's Stephen and a question mark comp image
Coronation Street viewers decide on Stephen’s next victim – but who will he murder next?

Viewers have ideas as to who Stephen should kill next

By Joel Harley

Following last night’s Coronation Street, viewers issued serial killer Stephen Reid a chilling request – begging for him to kill ‘dull’ fiancée Elaine Jones next.

Stephen proposed to Elaine as the result of an accidental LSD trip.

This came as his plan to drug boss Carla out of her position at Underworld backfired.

Stephen looks sweaty and panicked on Coronation Street
Stephen’s plot backfired when he accidentally drugged himself instead of Carla (Credit: ITV)

Stephen accidentally proposes to lovestruck Elaine

After accidentally ingesting LSD meant for Carla, Stephen found himself in a compromised position.

In his drug-addled state, he proposed to smitten Elaine – who gladly accepted.

Frustrated by the storyline, viewers begged Stephen to target Elaine next.

But could Stephen kill Elaine?

Elaine and Stephen at the bar of the Rovers on Coronation Street
Viewers were left hoping that Stephen’s latest move could at least rid them of ‘very boring’ Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers beseech Stephen to kill Elaine

As last night’s episode aired, fans made their bizarre request of Stephen.

Writing on Twitter, they begged him to kill off fiancée Elaine.

“Just me hoping Stephen bumps off the dull and very boring Elaine?” wondered one fan.

“Wish Stephen would do us all a favour and kill Elaine,” said another.

“Okay, so if we have to endure the Stephen story can he please bump of Elaine,” another wrote.

“Elaine shut up, I hate you so much – Stephen kill this woman in cold blood right now,” a fourth fan said.

Following his accidental engagement, Stephen tells Elaine that he’d rather keep their announcement secret.

He suggests that it would be better to enjoy their news in private.

Could Stephen’s regret put Elaine in danger?

Will viewers’ wishes come true as Stephen murders fiancée Elaine to get out of marrying her?

Elaine Stands Up to Geoff | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

