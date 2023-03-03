Coronation Street viewers decide on Stephen’s next victim – but who will he murder next?

Following last night’s Coronation Street, viewers issued serial killer Stephen Reid a chilling request – begging for him to kill ‘dull’ fiancée Elaine Jones next.

Stephen proposed to Elaine as the result of an accidental LSD trip.

This came as his plan to drug boss Carla out of her position at Underworld backfired.

Stephen’s plot backfired when he accidentally drugged himself instead of Carla (Credit: ITV)

Stephen accidentally proposes to lovestruck Elaine

After accidentally ingesting LSD meant for Carla, Stephen found himself in a compromised position.

In his drug-addled state, he proposed to smitten Elaine – who gladly accepted.

Frustrated by the storyline, viewers begged Stephen to target Elaine next.

But could Stephen kill Elaine?

Viewers were left hoping that Stephen’s latest move could at least rid them of ‘very boring’ Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers beseech Stephen to kill Elaine

As last night’s episode aired, fans made their bizarre request of Stephen.

Writing on Twitter, they begged him to kill off fiancée Elaine.

“Just me hoping Stephen bumps off the dull and very boring Elaine?” wondered one fan.

Just me hoping Stephen bumps off the dull and very boring Elaine?!#coronationstreet — Carolyn Bell (@cjbell999) March 2, 2023

“Wish Stephen would do us all a favour and kill Elaine,” said another.

wish Stephen would do us all a favour & kill Elaine😣#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) March 2, 2023

“Okay, so if we have to endure the Stephen story can he please bump of Elaine,” another wrote.

Ok so if we have to endure the Stephen story. Can he please bump off Elaine. #Corrie #coronationstreet — Liv.i.am Esq., (@iamliv_) March 2, 2023

“Elaine shut up, I hate you so much – Stephen kill this woman in cold blood right now,” a fourth fan said.

Elaine shut up I hate you so much Stephen kill this woman in cold blood right now 😭😭 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — cam🙏🏻 (@_TVExtra) March 2, 2023

Following his accidental engagement, Stephen tells Elaine that he’d rather keep their announcement secret.

He suggests that it would be better to enjoy their news in private.

Could Stephen’s regret put Elaine in danger?

Will viewers’ wishes come true as Stephen murders fiancée Elaine to get out of marrying her?

