Coronation Street viewers are already begging for Roy Cropper to return after he left Weatherfield in last night’s scenes (Wednesday, November 25).

A few weeks ago, Abi Franklin bought a gun off her ex Tez to kill Corey Brent, the teenager who kicked her son Seb Franklin to death.

Roy’s niece Nina discovered Abi’s plan and tried to stop her going ahead with her plan.

However on the night of the sinkhole collapse, Abi still went after Corey but when she confronted him they ended up falling through a hole in the ground.

She pointed the gun at the teenager and he confessed to killing Seb.

Roy soon found them in the ground and pleaded with her not to kill Corey.

Abi dropped the gun and it was soon washed away in the sewers.

However the gun was later found by escaped prisoner and drug lord Harvey Gaskell.

Harvey ended up shooting Natasha Blakeman, thinking she was Leanne Battersby.

Roy lied to the police that Abi didn’t have a gun and had no plans to kill Corey. However when he found out Natasha had been shot and the gun Harvey used could have been Abi’s gun, he felt guilty.

Last week he learnt Natasha’s son Sam hadn’t spoke a word since seeing his mother’s body and Roy felt responsible for Natasha’s death.

Coronation Street fans beg for Roy to return

He recently signed his flat and business over to Nina and when she found out his plans to leave for South America, she tried to get him to stay.

Despite all of his friends telling him how much he means to them, he still decided to go.

Roy left Weatherfield in a cab, leaving Nina in tears.

Fans were also devastated by Roy’s exit and have begged for him to return, saying it won’t be the same without him.

Oh Roy Cropper, please come back. He will be missed. Let's hope his departure is only temporary for now and that the Corrie cobbles hear and see him once more/again. #Corrie — Jonathan Jones (@Sweetwoo) November 25, 2021

Roy hasn’t left for good,has he?😰.#Corrie just won’t be Corrie without him. pic.twitter.com/BF3rgByXnO — Kaclynn (@Kaclynn67) November 25, 2021

Awww man I can't imagine the cobbles without Roy 🥺 #Corrie — Chantelle Stephens (@Chantastic83) November 24, 2021

Just caught up on #Corrie I'm absolutely devastated that Roy has left 😭😭😭😭 my heart is broken 💔 — Kay💙❤💚💛 (@kay__tweets) November 25, 2021

Just catching up on #Corrie this morn due to babysitting overrun. If Roy leaves, Corrie is dead to me. Fact. — Sue Russell (@Granny_Cool) November 25, 2021

#corrie without Roy will not be the same 😞😞😞 — Paul Watson (@Paulo_OWC) November 24, 2021

