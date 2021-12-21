Coronation Street viewers all making same joke about Emma and Curtis’s flat

Coronation Street viewers were all making the same joke as they recognised something different about Curtis and Emma‘s flat.

Back in August, Hope Stape stared a fire in the salon flat which left smoke stains on the walls of the kitchen and the living room.

The flat still had fire damage until very recently (Credit: ITV)

The flat was still in need of decoration right up until last week and fans kept questioning when they were going to redecorate it.

In last Thursday’s episode (December 16) the flat still had fire damage. However in the next episode Friday (December 17) the flat had been completely redecorated.

The stains had now gone and it looks like new wallpaper had been put up.

The flat is now redecorated (Credit: ITV)

It also looked like Emma, Curtis and Tyrone had time to put up some Christmas decorations too.

Now fans are joking that the decoration must have been done by 60 Minute Makeover or The Flash as it was done so quickly.

Did #TheFlash decorate the flat in #corrie because that was bloody quick. — D W Jones (@dwjynysmon) December 18, 2021

Maybe she called in 60min makeovers — Noreen (@Noreen78740488) December 20, 2021

I was wondering that too, how can they do it within like 24-48hrs & not mention it at all 🤷‍♀️ — mandy priest (@lakingsfan82) December 17, 2021

Obsessed with the worlds quickest decorators working their magic in the salon flat #Corrie — Michael Adams (@MichaelAdamsUk) December 17, 2021

#corrie Funny how the flat that Emma lives in has suddenly had a makeover when the last episode the flat still had the fire damage – continuity error? — Tweetering70 💙 (@Tweetering70) December 17, 2021

That flat got redecorated very quickly like last time I saw it was still burnt to the crisp and that was only last nights episode…#Corrie — #BLACKPINK 🖤💗 21/5/19 (@lightbebe2020) December 17, 2021

Wow #Corrie is good, had the flat above the salon refurbished overnight. 😂 — sharon (@sharons2406) December 17, 2021

Hang on… when did the flat get redecorated? It was still smoke damaged in last night's episode #Corrie — Chrystyna Schlapak (@cassandra2020) December 17, 2021

When did they redecorate the flat? #corrie — katiewood (@ktlulu1985) December 17, 2021

Coronation Street: Who started the fire and when did it happen?

Earlier this year, Tyrone left Fiz for Alina and their daughters Hope and Ruby were upset about the situation.

Tyrone ended up moving into the salon flat with Alina and she discovered she was pregnant.

Hope, who has had a habit of starting fires in the past, was jealous. She decided to set fire to the baby’s cot, thinking no one was at home.

Hope started the fire (Credit: ITV)

Letting herself into the flat in August this year, Hope spotted a burning candle and a bottle of nail polish and set the place alight. However she was unaware pregnant Alina was sleeping in the bedroom at the time.

She was saved after Sally and Eileen called the fire brigade. But, Alina sadly lost her baby.

Tyrone reported Hope to the police and she was given a Youth Rehabilitation Order and must attend sessions with a therapist.

However Tyrone and Alina’s relationship didn’t last and she left him and the street.

