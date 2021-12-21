Emma Curtis Coronation Street
Coronation Street viewers all making same joke about Emma and Curtis’s flat

Coronation Street viewers were all making the same joke as they recognised something different about Curtis and Emma‘s flat.

Back in August, Hope Stape stared a fire in the salon flat which left smoke stains on the walls of the kitchen and the living room.

Coronation Street Emma and Curtis laugh and joke in the fire damaged flat with smoke damaged walls behind them
The flat still had fire damage until very recently (Credit: ITV)

The flat was still in need of decoration right up until last week and fans kept questioning when they were going to redecorate it.

In last Thursday’s episode (December 16) the flat still had fire damage. However in the next episode Friday (December 17) the flat had been completely redecorated.

The stains had now gone and it looks like new wallpaper had been put up.

The flat is now redecorated (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley teases a return to Coronation Street

It also looked like Emma, Curtis and Tyrone had time to put up some Christmas decorations too.

Now fans are joking that the decoration must have been done by 60 Minute Makeover or The Flash as it was done so quickly.

Coronation Street: Who started the fire and when did it happen?

Earlier this year, Tyrone left Fiz for Alina and their daughters Hope and Ruby were upset about the situation.

Tyrone ended up moving into the salon flat with Alina and she discovered she was pregnant.

Hope, who has had a habit of starting fires in the past, was jealous. She decided to set fire to the baby’s cot, thinking no one was at home.

Hope started the fire (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Is this the last we’ve seen of Curtis?

Letting herself into the flat in August this year, Hope spotted a burning candle and a bottle of nail polish and set the place alight. However she was unaware pregnant Alina was sleeping in the bedroom at the time.

She was saved after Sally and Eileen called the fire brigade. But, Alina sadly lost her baby.

Tyrone reported Hope to the police and she was given a Youth Rehabilitation Order and must attend sessions with a therapist.

However Tyrone and Alina’s relationship didn’t last and she left him and the street.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

