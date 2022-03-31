Coronation Street viewers have been left wondering the same thing as Billy and Todd appeared on-screen together in last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 30).

The couple split last year after it was publicly exposed that Todd purposely tried to split up Billy and Paul.

Billy struggled to forgive Todd and after last night’s episode fans questioned when the two became friends again.

Coronation Street viewers all asking same question about Billy and Todd

Todd returned to Corrie in 2020 and quickly managed to worm his way back into Billy and Summer’s lives by splitting Paul and Billy up.

After it was revealed Todd had plotted to separate Billy and Paul at the naked charity calendar launch, Billy broke up with Todd and seemed to have no interest in getting back with him.

In last night’s scenes Todd appeared in Billy and Summer’s flat.

He gave her some camomile tea and it seemed Billy and Todd were getting on fine.

Later he ran into Summer and asked if he could pay for her to do something to relax from all the revision.

Back at the flat, Summer told Billy that she ran into Todd and he told her about looking after herself.

Billy responded saying: “He loves you as much as I do.”

But fans were left questioning when Billy and Todd made up.

One wrote: “Since when has Todd been besties again with Summer and Billy?”

Since when has todd been besties again with summer and billy #Corrie — Laura Louise Bowater (@LauraLouiseBowa) March 30, 2022

Since when have Billy and Todd been mates again? #Corrie — victoria 🇺🇦 (@krankenwagen_) March 30, 2022

Questions from last night’s #Corrie: – When did Todd and Billy get back together?

– Surely Imran and Toyah have done more as foster parents for Kelly than Gary and Maria?

– Has everyone forgotten that Imran defended one of the people accused of killing Abi’s son? — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) March 31, 2022

Did I miss Billy forgiving Todd? I thought the last time they interacted Billy was still mad at him. #Corrie — Devoted to TV (@devotedtotv_) March 30, 2022

Other fans were questioning if Todd and Billy were actually back together.

When did Todd an Billy git back thegither??? #Corrie — BigScotsLass (@BigScotsLass) March 31, 2022

When did Todd get back with Billy ?#Corrie — Shirleyannecook (@ShirleyaCook) March 30, 2022

Me trying to figure out when Todd and Billy got back on speaking terms #Corrie pic.twitter.com/5UtV0PKZ5z — Fliss ♡ 🇺🇦 (@bitoffliss) March 30, 2022

When did billy n summer forgive todd that hes round at there house i musta missed something #Corrie #coronationstreet — Dave (@Dave74362900) March 30, 2022

When did Billy and Todd make up?

Todd has been off-screen over the last few months, but he technically didn’t leave Weatherfield, so it’s possible the two mended their friendship off-screen.

Were you confused by the scenes?

