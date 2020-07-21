Coronation Street: Geoff victim comes forward and fans are thrilled

Coronation Street introduced another of Geoff Metcalfe's victims last night as Elaine visited Yasmeen in prison.

Yasmeen is awaiting trial for finally fighting back against her abusive husband. Meanwhile, her granddaughter Alya is desperate to get her out.

Over the last few weeks, Alya has trying to be getting witnesses for the defence together for Yasmeen's trial.

Coronation Street villain Geoff abused Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

Will Coronation Street's Geoff get his comeuppance?

In last night's episode (Monday, July 20), Yasmeen told her cellmate Lucie that someone from a women's charity was visiting her.

But when the woman arrived, she revealed to Yasmeen that she had also been a victim of Geoff's abuse.

Read More: Coronation Street actress Stirling Gallacher hints viewers will see more of Paula

She told the Speed Daal owner she was taking a huge risk by visiting her. But she then revealed she needed to speak to her about Geoff.

Elaine told Yasmeen she had also been abused by Geoff (Credit: ITV)

The woman, named Elaine, said to Yasmeen: "I used to be you... I know exactly what you've been through."

When Yasmeen replied saying: "Nobody knows what I've been through."

Elaine elaborated and said: "I was abused by Geoff too. For years," before the episode came to an end.

Viewers were glad another victim has finally come forward and may be able to help Yasmeen.

Hooray!👏👏👏👏Someone to backup Yasmeen

Geoffs ex!👏👏👏👏😁 #Corrie — Jenny (@ladderack) July 20, 2020

Well, if having the ex come to talk to you and try and spot a pattern, I don't know what's gonna make Yas open the eyes.



Surprised nobody involved has used social media on Geoff yet. It does exist in #Corrie? — David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) July 20, 2020

Elaine & Yasmeen totally have to team up against Geoff right? #Corrie 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 20, 2020

Hahahaha! Geoff goes to court all smug thinking he’s fooled everyone when suddenly



Imran- “And now your honour, I’d like to bring in the wives...”



Geoff-#Corrie pic.twitter.com/BdhxCtNCMX — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐰Rabbit 🐰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RabbitsTea) July 20, 2020

#Corrie finally!!!!!!!!!! Now reveal all about how grotesque Geoff has never changed and deserves to be brought down once and for all !!!! Yasmeen listen and accept grotesque Geoff is evil and needs stopping!!!!! pic.twitter.com/F2zm6dpNYc — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) July 20, 2020

elaine is the hero we’ve all been waiting for. can’t wait for geoff to finally be exposed for what he is #corrie — screaming stacey ⚓️ (@carlasbarlow) July 20, 2020

Coronation Street: What do we know about Geoff's past?

Whilst we don't know the ins and outs of Geoff's past, we know he was previously married to a woman named Tessa. Tessa is Tim's mum.

Read More: Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

We also know he was once arrested for affray after an argument with another former girlfriend.

But with Geoff claiming he was abused by Yasmeen and his previous partners, Tim believes his dad has always been the victim.

Geoff's family believe he was abused by Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Next week in Coronation Street...

Things aren't looking good for Yasmeen this week as she suffers a heart attack on the day of her trial.

Next week, Elaine hears of Yasmeen's plight and tells Alya she will give evidence against Geoff.

Will they finally be able to prove he is the abuser?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.