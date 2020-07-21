Coronation Street: Geoff victim comes forward and fans are thrilled

Coronation Street introduced another of Geoff Metcalfe's victims last night as Elaine visited Yasmeen in prison.
Yasmeen is awaiting trial for finally fighting back against her abusive husband. Meanwhile, her granddaughter Alya is desperate to get her out.
Over the last few weeks, Alya has trying to be getting witnesses for the defence together for Yasmeen's trial.
Will Coronation Street's Geoff get his comeuppance?
In last night's episode (Monday, July 20), Yasmeen told her cellmate Lucie that someone from a women's charity was visiting her.
But when the woman arrived, she revealed to Yasmeen that she had also been a victim of Geoff's abuse.
She told the Speed Daal owner she was taking a huge risk by visiting her. But she then revealed she needed to speak to her about Geoff.
The woman, named Elaine, said to Yasmeen: "I used to be you... I know exactly what you've been through."
When Yasmeen replied saying: "Nobody knows what I've been through."
Elaine elaborated and said: "I was abused by Geoff too. For years," before the episode came to an end.
Viewers were glad another victim has finally come forward and may be able to help Yasmeen.
Coronation Street: What do we know about Geoff's past?
Whilst we don't know the ins and outs of Geoff's past, we know he was previously married to a woman named Tessa. Tessa is Tim's mum.
We also know he was once arrested for affray after an argument with another former girlfriend.
But with Geoff claiming he was abused by Yasmeen and his previous partners, Tim believes his dad has always been the victim.
Next week in Coronation Street...
Things aren't looking good for Yasmeen this week as she suffers a heart attack on the day of her trial.
Next week, Elaine hears of Yasmeen's plight and tells Alya she will give evidence against Geoff.
Will they finally be able to prove he is the abuser?
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.
