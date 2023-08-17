Coronation Street fans predict Tyrone could have a secret sister… and she’s already in Weatherfield

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Tyrone Dobbs could have a secret sister living in Weatherfield, following a particularly interesting line of dialogue in last night’s episode (August 16).

This came as Tyrone’s estranged mum, Cassie Plummer, returned to the Cobbles after a short absence with Evelyn.

It was revealed earlier this year that Tyrone’s mother was, in fact, alive. Junkie Cassie reappeared in mum Evelyn’s life, demanding to get to know her son. Evelyn then revealed that Tyrone had no idea she existed – having told him that his mother had died of drug addiction.

Evelyn and Cassie left Weatherfield shortly afterwards, with Evelyn hoping to get Cassie clean. The plan was for Cassie to then return, free of drugs, to tell Tyrone the truth.

There was a big shock in store for Tyrone last night (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone learns the truth about his mother – but is more to come?

The pair returned in last night’s episode, with Cassie breaking free of her mum’s care to surprise Tyrone at the Bistro. Cassie wasted no time in revealing the truth about her identity.

As the shock settled, young Ruby commented that he might have brothers or sisters that he’d previously not been aware of.

Some fans took this as a spot of potential foreshadowing, and wondered whether there might be some truth to Ruby’s comment. Could Tyrone have secret brother and sisters? And if so, who?

Could Tyrone have more family than just mum Cassie? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict long-lost sister for Tyrone

Writing on Twitter, some Coronation Street fans shared their theories as to who Tyrone‘s long-lost family could be.

“Ruby 2.0 dropping a potential bombshell there. Tyrone could (and so probably will) have brothers and sisters!” one fan said.

But who could these brothers and sisters be? And might we already know one of them?

Is Corrie newcomer Courtney related to Tyrone and Cassie? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans predict Courtney to be Tyrone’s sister

One contender quickly emerged. And it was none other than Courtney, who has recently joined the soap herself.

“Have a feeling Courtney, who Aadi has been getting it off with, is gonna end up being Tyrone’s sister,” one fan speculated.

“I hope that ‘you could have brothers or sisters’ line is a bit of foreshadowing that Courtney is Tyrone’s sister…” echoed another.

Courtney recently joined the soap as the wife of Dev’s new business partner. Embarking upon an affair with young Aadi, it’s clear that the character is here to stay.

But could Courtney be Tyrone’s long-lost sister?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

