Coronation Street fans call out major problem with Tyrone Dobbs’ mum

Coronation Street fans have pointed out a huge problem with Tyrone Dobbs‘ mum. The ITV soap announced this week that it had signed up Brookside legend Claire Sweeney to play the long thought dead character.

Claire, 52, will make her debut this summer as she reunites with her son. However fans have spotted a rather large problem with Claire being cast as Alan Halsall‘s, 41, mother.

One said: “The retcon of Jackie not being Tyrone’s mother made absolutely no sense whatsoever. Nothing against Claire Sweeney but she’s too young to play this role. Alan Halsall is only 11 years younger than her.”

A second agreed: “Not helped by Claire being a young looking 52 whereas Alan looks approximately his age!” Another said: “So that makes Tyrone 41. Claire Sweeney is 52. Sure, okay Corrie. Ridiculous.”

“If Claire Sweeney plays her own age 52,” said another. “Then she must have had Ty when she was 12, which would be most unlikely 40 years ago, I would think.

“Also, the story goes that she was a drug addict, (at 12). As if!! That was why Evelyn took the baby off her and left him on a doorstep, to be found by Jackie Dobbs , who just waltzed off with him.”

Another said: “How on earth can she be playing his mother? She’s nowhere near old enough.” Meanwhile, another added: “Claire is 52 and Alan 40 but they look about the same age. She looks way too young to be playing Ty’s mum.”

West End star Claire starts filming at Corrie next week. Her first scenes will air on Wednesday June 28.

Of her new role, Claire said: “Even though I’ve been lucky enough to have enjoyed an amazingly varied career for nearly 40 years – being cast in Coronation Street is, to me, better than being cast in a Hollywood movie!

“I’ve watched it all my life and can’t quite believe that I’ll now be stepping on to those famous cobbles myself. I was really nervous when I got the scripts to audition as this show means so much to me and my family.

“This is Corrie gold. I was beyond thrilled and very grateful when I got the call that Iain MacLeod is trusting me to play Tyrone’s mum and work alongside one of my heroes, Dame Maureen Lipman. Cassie is a character who is definitely going to make an impact.

“I just hope the audience will enjoy watching her as much as I’m going to be enjoying playing her!”

