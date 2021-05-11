Coronation Street fans are claiming Tyrone Dobbs has been ruined by the soap.

Earlier this year, Tyrone began growing closer to Alina Pop. The two ended up kissing and Tyrone eventually admitted to his fiancée Fiz that he was in love with Alina.

Tyrone and Fiz split up and he moved in with Alina to the salon flat, which she shares with Emma Brooker and Seb Franklin.

Tyrone left Fiz for Alina (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, May 10) Kevin called Tyrone to tell him the sad news that Seb had died.

As Kevin came off the phone, Emma and Alina could see something was wrong and asked what happened.

Tyrone turned around and said: “Seb’s… he’s died.”

Tyrone told Emma and Alina that Seb had died (Credit: ITV)

He then left the flat, leaving Emma and Alina shocked. The women, who both dated Seb at one point, were devastated by the news of their friend’s death.

Later Tyrone returned and apologised for leaving immediately after telling them.

However fans are not impressed with Tyrone and have accused the soap of ruining the character.

Tyrone really needs to think, Alina at Seb's mother's wedding, if Fiz attends how awkward, this storyline has ruined Tyrone #Corrie @itvcorrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) May 1, 2021

#Mary and #Tyrone WTF That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in ages! @itvcorrie was so good last year, since this new writer has taken over he’s ruined #Corrie pic.twitter.com/wn9y7XHsqx — Jojo 💙 (@Redgirl2019) February 9, 2019

That was a bit of a casual way Tyrone broke the news to Seb’s exes!!!??? 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) May 10, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Tyrone and Alina?

In next week’s scenes, Alina tells Tyrone she’s not ready to look for a new flat as the salon flat reminds her of Seb and she finds it comforting. Tyrone is understanding.

When Debbie announces to Tyrone that she’s going to sell the salon flat and wants them out, Tyrone wonders how he’s going to tell Alina.

Tyrone and Alina plan to buy the salon flat together (Credit: ITV)

Debbie offers Tyrone first refusal on the salon flat if he wants to but it. Tyrone plucks up the courage and asks Kevin if he’d consider lending him £8k for a deposit on the flat.

Alina reveals her plans to buy the flat to Emma and assures her she’s welcome to stay there for as long as she likes.

Later, Emma tells Fiz about Tyrone and Alina’s plan to buy the flat. How will she react?

