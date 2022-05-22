coronation street bombing tribute comp
Coronation Street fans hail ‘beautiful’ tribute from soap on anniversary of Manchester bombings

The soap paid tribute to the victims of the bombing

By Oliver Lockhart
| Updated:

Coronation Street has touched fans with its tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The ITV soap marked the five year anniversary of the atrocity with a social media post.

Alongside flowers laid on the memorial bench on the Trafford-based set of the show, they posted a message.

It read: “With love from everyone at Coronation Street. We remember. We stand together.”

The community garden and a special commemorative bench were installed in 2018 during an extension at the soap’s set in Trafford.

It includes an emotional plaque in memory of the 22 victims, including Coronation Street superfan Martyn Hett.

The plaque reads: “For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on the 22nd of May 2017. We stand together.”

Corrie’s tribute had fans feeling emotional as they hailed the “beautiful” post.

Coronation Street: Tribute to Manchester bombing victims

One said: “Beautiful flowers and bench can’t believe it’s been five years. We remember. We stand together.”

A second said: “Beautiful tribute to all those amazing people who lost their lives on that terrible night. Thank you.”

It was a lovely tribute. Always remember, never forget.

A third said: “This was so beautifully done.”

Another said: “It was a lovely tribute. Always remember, never forget.”

Meanwhile the soap itself paid tribute to the victims of the attack with a special scene in Friday night’s episode.

Gail and Eileen came together to lay flowers there ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack on Sunday.

In the scene, Gail said to Eileen: “It’s a lovely bench, isn’t it?”

Eileen and Gail featured in the Coronation Street scene (Credit: ITV)
Eileen replied: “It is, it’s just a crying shame it even has to be here.”

“Five years on Sunday,” Gail responded.

“I know,” Eileen replied.

Gail added: “Could have been any one of us, couldn’t it, any one of us from this street.”

“Our kids, grandkids,” Eileen replied.

“They went out for a concert, and they never came back,” said Gail.

Eileen joked about the pair being civil to each other with Gail replying: “Some things are bigger than you and me, Eileen.”

