Coronation Street trailer teases ‘unmissable’ week of drama as Abi and Imran ‘spin out of control’

Coronation Street has released a new trailer teasing an ‘unmissable’ week of episodes.

As the battle for baby Alfie intensifies between Abi and Imran, residents of the street will face the consequences in an unmissable week.

Coronation Street has released a new trailer, but what’s next for Abi and Imran? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street trailer teases ‘unmissable’ week

The trailer starts when Imran and Abi lock eyes.

The two are currently embroiled in a custody battle for their son. However Imran paid Ben to lie about Abi, making it appear to the courts she is back on drugs.

As they come face to face, the camera spins, throwing them to the floor in turn and back up again as their story unfolds behind them.

In the first scene, we see Toyah stood behind Imran holding a crying baby Alfie.

Imran is confused and he slams to the ground rotating again.

Meanwhile Abi rises as siren blare and police rush to her.

In the garage, Kevin runs towards his estranged wife, his vision of reconciliation having being shattered by the revelation that a one-night-stand with Imran led to Alfie’s birth.

As Imran rises again, Leanne and Nick can be seen comforting Toyah and Alfie. Meanwhile Adam is on the phone.

Like a creepy carousel, Imran and Abi continue to rise and fall as more friends and neighbours are pulled into their abyss.

The trailer ends with Abi as the words read: “It’s spinning out of control.”

The week of episodes will be on-screen later this month.

‘This is not a week to be missed’

Speaking about the week of episodes, MD continuing drama & Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said: “The pigeons really do come home to roost for some of Corrie’s best loved characters in this week of edge of your seat drama.

“Secrets unravel, truths hurt and lives well and truly turn upside down as the lengths Imran went to to take Alfie away from Abi are revealed.

“Whether your sympathies are with Abi, with Toyah or with Imran, this is not a week to be missed.”

Imran lied to the court, but is everything about to come crashing down for him? (Credit: ITV)

Can Abi prove her innocence?

Will Abi be able to prove her innocence or will Imran’s lies give him the win?

Meanwhile Toyah begins to doubt Imran’s integrity. Will it all come crashing down for him?

This is not a week to be missed.

Kevin is still reeling from everything that’s happened. But will he follow his heart and forgive his wife, or will he play it safe to protect himself and his son Jack?

No matter what, the street is spinning out of control and Abi, Imran, Toyah and Kevin are on course for an almighty collision.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.