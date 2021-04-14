Coronation Street fans are claiming Tracy McDonald is sending the death threats to Cathy Matthews, pointing out she has killed once before and could do it again.

A couple of weeks ago, Cathy left a horrible online comment abut Steve and Tracy, accusing them of taking money from Oliver’s fund.

Tracy was furious when she discovered Cathy was behind the comment. But it wasn’t long before other people found out what Cathy did and began trolling her online.

Tracy is still furious with Cathy over the comments (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, March 13) it was Cathy’s birthday and she went out for lunch with Brian and Bernie.

However when they returned to the Kabin, there was a funeral wreath on the door.

Cathy confronted Tracy, believing she was behind it.

Cathy received a funeral wreath (Credit: ITV)

When Cathy pointed out she suffered enough for what she did, Tracy said she didn’t think she had.

Although Tracy denied sending the wreath, fans pointed out Tracy has killed before and could kill again.

When Tracy says "I'm gonna flammin kill her".

We know she is one person who is more than capable.#Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/zwgqK1D8Uu — PunjabAlchemist (@PunjabAlchemist) April 13, 2021

Once a killer always a killer! 🤔 — Christabel 😉 (@BuryLass144) April 13, 2021

A quick recap – in tonight’s #Corrie Tracy took the moral high ground about Cathy being vindictive & Maria took the moral high ground about Tyrone’s kiss with Alina… But didn’t Tracy murder her boyfriend Charlie Stubbs because she found out he was having an affair with Maria? — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) April 14, 2021

#Corrie Tracy has done far worse than cathy but that obviously doesn't matter when judging others — Michael Anderson (@MickyAndersons) April 13, 2021

Who did Tracy kill in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street fans will remember Tracy murdered boyfriend Charlie Stubbs in 2007 after discovering he was having an affair with Maria Connor.

She ended up being sentenced to life in prison. However four years later she managed to get the verdict overturned, having found out the forensics officer who worked on Charlie’s case was dodgy.

Bernie and Cathy

Fans have also come up with another theory that Bernie could be the one sending Cathy threats.

Also is anyone else suspicious of Bernie on #Corrie? She seems to be around a lot, and from the start of the trolling thing. She might’ve told Cathy to “pop round” on purpose knowing Gemma was narked. Not sure the motivation though, maybe to anonymously blackmail them later on. — Daniel Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) April 13, 2021

I have a feeling Bernie might be behind the torment of Cathy 🤔 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Lauren🌸 (@miss_lauren_uk) April 13, 2021

I think the troll is Bernie #corrie — lesley weedon (@littleletley) April 13, 2021

I think it’s Bernie sending the threats and stuff tbh #Corrie — ᴀᴍʏ ʜᴀʀɢɪᴛᴀʏ-ᴠɪꜱᴀɢᴇ (@itsamy_xo) April 13, 2021

What’s next for Cathy?

Next week, Brian tells Cathy that he believes the trolls have given up and that she should return home.

But she tells Yasmeen and Elaine she’s not ready to go home yet.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

