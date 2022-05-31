Coronation Street: Toyah to die in shock twist?

Coronation Street couple Toyah and Imran were involved in a horror car crash in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 31 2022).

The episode ended showing Imran and Toyah unconscious after crashing into a building.

Will they be okay? Or could this be the end for Toyah?

Abi planned to run away with Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Imran discovered Abi’s plan

Earlier this week, Imran discovered Abi’s plans to flee Weatherfield with baby Alfie.

A couple of weeks ago, Alfie’s father Imran and stepmother Toyah were given custody of the tot after Imran paid Ben to lie in court saying he saw Abi buying drugs.

However Toyah has no idea that Imran lied about Abi.

In tonight’s episode Abi tried to explain to Imran why she was trying to leave with their son.

When Imran asked for her to give him Alfie, she broke down in tears saying if he went to the police she’d lose another child.

Abi left and when Kevin arrived, Imran realised that Kevin knew about her plan.

Kevin told Imran that he’s ruined her life and it was clear Kev’s words affected him.

Later Imran returned home with Alfie and told Toyah about Abi’s plans.

Toyah wanted to go to the police, but Imran was against it, clearly feeling guilty.

Soon Imran received a call from Kevin and needed to rush off and told Toyah to go to the Bistro with Alfie in case Abi came back for him.

Imran left Abi a message to say he wasn’t going to go to the police and he was going to make things right.

Meanwhile Imran told Leanne and Nick about Abi’s plan to flee.

Toyah decided to report Abi and went off to the police station, leaving Alfie with Nick and Leanne.

Imran and Toyah were involved in a car crash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah and Imran’s car crash

Kevin went out looking for Abi and Imran called Elliot, leaving him a message to say he wasn’t honest in court.

When Imran found out Toyah was off to the police station, he went after her.

However he ran into Kelly and admitted he did lie in court.

At the police station, Imran managed to convince Toyah not to report Abi.

Soon Imran and Toyah left the station, meanwhile Abi returned home.

However as the episode came to an end, Toyah and Imran could be seen unconscious in their car after a crash.

What’s going to happen next?

Will Toyah be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s next for Imran and Toyah?

It has not been revealed if Toyah will survive the crash.

Later this week Imran pulls Toyah from the wreckage, begging her not to die as the ambulance arrives at the scene.

Meanwhile Kevin tells Abi he wants her back in his life for good.

Later they’re horrified to learn Toyah and Imran have been involved in a car accident.

The police begin to investigate why their car didn’t brake, they turn their questions to Kevin, who worked on the car.

Abi and Kevin are taken in for questioning.

Kelly tells the police that Imran was on his way to confess everything.

Later Kevin assures Abi they will fight for custody of Alfie.

The police continue their investigation, convinced the crash wasn’t an accident.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

