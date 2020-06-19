Coronation Street: Toyah 'puts her baby plans on hold as Leanne faces tough journey will Oliver'

It's been reported that Toyah could put her baby plans on hold in Coronation Street, as her sister Leanne faces a tough journey with her sick son Oliver.

For weeks, Leanne's son Oliver has been unwell. With him going in and out of hospital, doctors suspect he has mitochondrial disease.

But as the family are awaiting Oliver's results, Toyah and her boyfriend Imran are looking into fostering children. But will their plans be put on hold?

Toyah and Imran go to a fostering meeting next week (Credit: ITV)

According to the Metro, a source said: "The news about Oliver will rip the family apart and Leanne goes through several stages in her journey - from denial to anger to just absolute despair.

"In the process of working through what she has discovered about Oliver, Leanne will push everyone away, including Nick. But Toyah is someone she has always been able to talk to and show her most human side to.

Oliver has been unwell for a while (Credit: ITV)

"Toyah knows how much Leanne needs her right now and as things get harder and Leanne leans on Toyah more and more, it becomes clear there can't be a right time for Toyah to introduce the fact she might be about to become a mum herself.

"Utterly torn, Toyah raises the prospect with Imran that they might not be able to go ahead - Leanne has to come first. But can Imran talk her round - or will this divide them both forever?"

Toyah's storyline

It has been reported Toyah could put her plans on hold for Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod confirmed there would be a big storyline head for Toyah.

Leanne actress Jane Danson also teased what's to come for Toyah.

She said: "There is also a story that opens up for Toyah, as she makes a huge decision about her life that also affects Leanne."

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

