Coronation Street fans slam Toyah Battersby kidnapping storyline: ‘Ridiculous!’

Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap for its kidnapping storyline involving Toyah Battersby. They have spotted a major blunder as the barmaid was abducted in last night’s episode.

In the dramatic episode Toyah become victim of a woman from undercover cop lover Spider Nugent’s past. It was terrible timing for Toyah who was overjoyed after Spider proposed.

She had spent weeks worrying he wanted to end things because he was keeping secrets. And then he stunned her by pulling out a ring. However he also revealed he had been given another job offer that put a spanner in the works. And worst still – he accepted it.

So when he was called to a meeting, effectively luring him out of the flat, Toyah was left with Leanne and Sam when the woman turned up calling herself Spider’s ex.

Leanne then had to go to deal with an emergency and Sam was left with Toyah while she had a very awkward tea with the woman.

Coronation Street: Toyah kidnapped!

But when Spider ran into Leanne on his way back and discovered his ex was there, he panicked. Explaining his ex is out of the country, he called Toyah to warn her.

By the time he and Leanne had run back to the apartment there was no sign of Toyah. Instead there was blood on the floor and clear signs of a struggle.

He called the police to search but by the time viewers saw Toyah she was trussed up in the back of the woman’s van. But fans have slammed the soap for the scenes.

How viewers reacted

They are calling out a blunder pointing out it would be almost impossible for the woman to kidnap Toyah. They say knocking her out, dragging her out of the flat and through a building onto a busy street and into a van without being seen is highly unlikely.

One said: “Am I able to ask how on earth did that woman kidnap Toyah? She got her out of the flat and into the van without being seen. Give us a break and at least offer us a crumb of something that is feasible.”

A second said: “How did that woman get Toyah onto that van on her own? Toyah would be a wildcat if someone abducted her.”

Another said: “So Toyah has been abducted in the middle of the day & no one seen anything? Not one person!! [expletive] ridiculous!”

