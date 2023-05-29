Coronation Street logo and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

What time is Coronation Street on tonight? Why is it on earlier?

Corrie isn't on at its usual time tonight

By Joel Harley

ITV has announced that Coronation Street is airing at a different, earlier time tonight (Monday May 29), as opposed to its usual weekday schedule. But what time can you catch the soap? And why is it on later?

The soap revealed a series of schedule changes via its Twitter account this morning. The accompanying picture detailed how and when fans could catch Corrie this week.

Gemma and Chesney at their wedding
It’s Gemma and Chesney’s big day, but viewers will have to keep an eye on the timetable to tune in on time (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will air at 7:30pm instead of its usual time of 8pm. This means that Emmerdale will also be affected, airing at 7pm instead of 7:30pm.

This timetable will continue throughout the week – with the soap airing an additional episode on Thursday. These episodes will all be 30 minutes long, instead of Corrie’s now-regular hour-long episodes.

Paul talks at Gemma and Chesney's wedding
Can Paul hold it together for Gemma’s big day? Tune in at 7:30 to find out (Credit: ITV)

Why is Corrie on earlier tonight?

The reason for this timetable change is due to Britain’s Got Talent starting its live shows tonight. This will air from 8pm – 1opm on a daily basis, requiring Corrie and Emmerdale to move from their usual slots.

EastEnders will not be affected by the timetable shake-up, but will instead go head-to-head with Coronation Street, forcing fans to choose which soap they want to watch live.

Nina and Evelyn talk in the cafe on Corrie
Nina and Evelyn worry about Roy’s health (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gemma ties the knot

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will see Gemma Winter finally tie the knot with Chesney Brown. Still fighting his symptoms, Paul bravely walks Gemma down the aisle – but grows emotional during his speech afterwards. Will Paul’s health misery derail Gemma and Chesney’s big day?

Elsewhere, Justin’s sister, Karen, calls in to see Daisy at the Rovers. But what does she want? Then, Nina and Evelyn fret about Roy’s health as he and Freddie prepare for their respective operations.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Paul Breaks Down After Billy Talks About Adoption | Coronation Street

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm on ITV this week.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Gemma Winter Paul Foreman

Trending Articles

Emily Morgan ITV tribute
Emily Morgan: What she ‘wanted the world to know’ following her tragic death at 45
Charlie Dimmock chatting in a garden centre
Charlie Dimmock’s frank confession about her weight and ‘anxiety’ it caused
Gemma and Chensey looking happy as they get married; inset, Paul, looking upset (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Emotional Paul ruins Gemma and Chesney’s big day?
Emily Morgan
Emily Morgan cause of death confirmed as devastated viewers pay tribute
Phillip Schofield looking angry on This Morning
This Morning presenter ‘has prepared resignation letter’ over Schofield scandal
James Martin hosting his TV show
James Martin ‘honoured’ as he lands huge new TV show for ITV