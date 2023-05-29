What time is Coronation Street on tonight? Why is it on earlier?

ITV has announced that Coronation Street is airing at a different, earlier time tonight (Monday May 29), as opposed to its usual weekday schedule. But what time can you catch the soap? And why is it on later?

The soap revealed a series of schedule changes via its Twitter account this morning. The accompanying picture detailed how and when fans could catch Corrie this week.

It’s Gemma and Chesney’s big day, but viewers will have to keep an eye on the timetable to tune in on time (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will air at 7:30pm instead of its usual time of 8pm. This means that Emmerdale will also be affected, airing at 7pm instead of 7:30pm.

This timetable will continue throughout the week – with the soap airing an additional episode on Thursday. These episodes will all be 30 minutes long, instead of Corrie’s now-regular hour-long episodes.

Can Paul hold it together for Gemma’s big day? Tune in at 7:30 to find out (Credit: ITV)

Why is Corrie on earlier tonight?

The reason for this timetable change is due to Britain’s Got Talent starting its live shows tonight. This will air from 8pm – 1opm on a daily basis, requiring Corrie and Emmerdale to move from their usual slots.

EastEnders will not be affected by the timetable shake-up, but will instead go head-to-head with Coronation Street, forcing fans to choose which soap they want to watch live.

Nina and Evelyn worry about Roy’s health (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gemma ties the knot

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street will see Gemma Winter finally tie the knot with Chesney Brown. Still fighting his symptoms, Paul bravely walks Gemma down the aisle – but grows emotional during his speech afterwards. Will Paul’s health misery derail Gemma and Chesney’s big day?

Elsewhere, Justin’s sister, Karen, calls in to see Daisy at the Rovers. But what does she want? Then, Nina and Evelyn fret about Roy’s health as he and Freddie prepare for their respective operations.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm on ITV this week.

