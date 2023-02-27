Coronation Street fans have shared their anger amid news this week’s episodes will be disrupted by ITV’s FA Cup coverage.

So will the popular soap be airing tonight?

ITV took to Instagram earlier today (February 27) to announce the scheduling shake-up for the show.

However, viewers are not impressed!

Coronation Street will continue as usual at 8pm tonight (Credit: ITV)

ITV announces Coronation Street shake-up

ITV has revealed the scheduling shake-up for Coronation Street, in the wake of the FA Cup.

The soap will be going ahead as usual from 8pm tonight and Friday.

Slight schedule change this week everybody!

However, the biggest change will be on Wednesday, March 1 as the episode will be cancelled.

This is to make way for the game between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford which will kick off on ITV and BBC at 7.45pm.

But Corrie fans don’t need to worry as they will be able to watch the episode on Thursday at 8pm instead.

Taking to Instagram, Coronation Street announced: “Slight schedule change this week everybody! Here’s when you’ll find us on ITV and ITVX (link in bio).”

However, fans were left frustrated by the change in the schedule.

One commented: “Let me guess because stupid football is on instead.”

Another said: “Why can’t they put football on its own channel and leave us to watch Corrie?!”

“Not again!” moaned a third.

Someone else added: “And yet again bloody football…I’m sure with all the channels that are available they could stick it there…”

Stephen’s plans to get Carla to step down continues in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Corrie continues as usual this evening

But for now, viewers have more drama to look forward to on Corrie this evening.

The episode will see Stephen’s plan to try and get Carla to step down from Underworld escalate yet again.

Stephen has been plotting to take charge of Underworld for quite some time now, he even resorted to drugging Carla with LSD to make her believe she is having a relapse of psychosis.

But what is Stephen planning this time?

Coronation Street will air on Monday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on ITV this week.

