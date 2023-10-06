Coronation Street cancelled again tonight as fans share their fury

Fans of Coronation Street have shared their fury following news that the soap will not be on tonight. Corrie, which usually airs on Fridays, has been cancelled again – echoing the schedule changes of last week.

But why is Coronation Street not on tonight? And when can fans catch it next week?

Stephen and Jenny were making big plans this week… but you may have missed them amid all the schedule changes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street cancelled again

Coronation Street will not be airing tonight (Friday, October 6) due to the Rugby World Cup being shown from 7:30pm to 10:25pm. This takes the soap’s usual Friday slot of 8pm on ITV1.

ITV1 announced the schedule changes in an Instagram post earlier this week, revealing that the soap would instead be airing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Emmerdale will still be shown, however, and is on from 7:00-7:30pm.

Coronation Street fans slam soap’s schedule changes

Not all fans were best pleased by the news, and took to the comments section below to complain. Writing in the comments below the offending Instagram post, a number of Coronation Street fans shared their fury at not being able to watch Corrie tonight.

“Whyyyyy. I keep missing Corrie and watching half of the next episode without realising which ruins it for me because I expect it to be on during its time slots,” complained one irate fan.

“Put the rugby on a sports channel,” said another.

“Getting fed up with this rugby!” exclaimed a third fan.

“When is the rugby going to end?” asked another.

Corrie should be back to normal next week (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on next week?

Coronation Street is expected to return to normal next week. According to ITV’s television guide, Coronation Street will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as usual.

Will you be happy to see Corrie back to business as usual on Fridays?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

