April fool! Tom Hardy isn’t really joining Coronation Street as Glenda’s hot-head chef ex Finbar

Hollywood candy sadly isn't coming to the cobbles!

By Sarah Smith
It’s midday, so if we don’t come clean now the joke’s on us – Tom Hardy isn’t really joining Coronation Street! Our story, published earlier today, was an elaborate April fool – so did you fall for it?

Earlier today, we told how Corrie bosses had pulled off an unbelievable coup – landing Tom Hardy!

We said the Hollywood hard man with a heart of fluffy puppies would be crashing onto the cobbles to put some splendour into Glenda this summer.

However, sadly for Jodie Prenger, who plays her, we were just pulling your leg!

Tom Hardy Jodie Prenger
Tom Hardy won’t be joining Corrie as Jodie Prenger’s ex (Credit: ITV/ED comp)

Coronation Street: Tom Hardy isn’t joining soap!

Jodie Prenger’s brilliant ‘jazz-hands’ barmaid has been lacking a love life since she arrived in Weatherfield following a fight with her sous chef lover on the cruise ship they both worked aboard.

But sadly her man on the high seas isn’t set to follow her to dry land in an attempt to woo her back.

A source that we totally made up as part of our prank ‘told’ Entertainment Daily: “Once bosses found out that Tom loved Corrie, they set to work finding the perfect guest role for him. It’s all been about timing as his schedule is so hectic.

“Both Corrie bosses and Tom’s people were very keen for him to play against type – so viewers can expect to see a different side to him.

“They are thrilled to make it work with him acting alongside Jodie as her passionate ex Finbar. Glenda has proved a huge hit with viewers but up to now hasn’t had a big story to really sink her teeth into. Jodie’s a fantastic actress with a great range – from end-of-the-pier comedy to heart-wrenching pathos.”

PR shot of Estelle and Glenda outside the Rovers on Corrie
Glenda cosies up to another blast from the past Estelle – played by Ruthie Henshall (Credit: ITV)

We told you that Tom would make his first appearance shortly after Glenda lands herself in trouble when another face from their cruise ship days – Estelle, played by guest star Ruthie Henshall – turns up later this month, making her an offer that seems almost too good to be true.

Ruthie, however, is actually joining the cast of Corrie.

ED! contacted Corrie to tell them about our prank – they didn’t reply!

