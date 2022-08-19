In soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders stars have a tendency to look the same.

Bosses want the same look for their talent – and sometimes there are massive cases of secret twins roaming Soapland.

Here are some of the biggest examples…

It’s hard to believe they are not actually sisters (Credit: ITV)

Gabrielle Glaister and Jane Hazlegrove

It’s quite something when two stars look so similar that even their own friends struggle to tell them apart.

Jane Hazlegrove and Gabrielle Glaister are not sisters – or even related in any way.

But they are one hundred per cent twins as far as we’re concerned. Can’t tell them apart!

Now they will finally share the Coronation Street screen together as Bernie Winter and newcomer Fern.

Will the real Louise Mitchell please stand up? (Credit: Splash)

Tilly Keeper and Peyton List

British actress Tilly is most famous for playing the most recent incarnation of Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

But she could also moonlight as a Peyton List double should she have any spare time.

Hollywood actress Peyton currently stars in Cobra Kai – as well as having a long career in films and television.

She could also easily join EastEnders as Louise if she got bored of LA life.

Are we sure Gurlaine and Olivia aren’t the same person? (Credit: Channel 5/BBC)

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha and Olivia Junkeer

EastEnders star Gurlaine Kaur Garcha isn’t just an actress, martial arts champion and activist – she’s also a doppelganger from an actress down under.

The Ash Panesar star looks eerily similar to Neighbours actress Olivia Junkeer.

Olivia played Yashvi Rebecchi in the Australian soap for five years until it was axed earlier this month.

If she ever needs a job as a secret twin, EastEnders could be calling.

Michelle and Saira had Corrie viewers doing a double take (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan and Saira Choudry

It’s fair to say that Tina McIntyre made quite the impression on Coronation Street during her time on the cobbles.

Actress Michelle Keegan became a major telly star after playing the brash battleaxe-in-training beauty.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

So when she turned back up on the cobbles years after her death, fans were shocked.

And they were even more shocked when they realised it wasn’t Tina/Michelle – but a different actress called Saira Choudhry playing a different character.

However Saira is the spitting image of Michelle – and it’s super eerie to us.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.