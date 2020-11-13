Coronation Street will air a special episode tonight (Friday, November 13) which will focus entirely on Oliver’s storyline as his fate is revealed.

Over the last few months, Leanne has been fighting for Oliver’s life support machine to stay on, in the hopes that one day they will find a cure for his mitochondrial disease.

Leanne gave evidence in court (Credit: ITV)

Leanne, Steve and Simon appeared in court this week to give evidence. However Leanne was devastated when she was forced to admit on the stand that Oliver’s reactions could have been involuntary.

But in tonight’s episode, the judge will make a decision.

Coronation Street: Oliver’s fate revealed in tonight’s episode

Tracy, Emma, Amy and Simon all gather at No.1 and nervously await the news.

Meanwhile, Steve and Leanne sit in silence in court as the judge delivers her statement regarding Oliver’s situation. She concludes that it would be in Oliver’s best interests that his life support machine be withdrawn.

Steve and Leanne sit in silence in court as the judge delivers her statement (Credit: ITV)

Hearing this, Leanne is devastated and calls her sister Toyah, to inform her what’s happened. Sarah fights back her tears.

In spite of the verdict, Leanne announces she wants to launch an appeal. Steve isn’t so sure, but reluctantly agrees.

Meanwhile, Natasha approaches Nick outside of his house and invites herself in for a cup of tea.

Steve tells Leanne he can’t back her decision to appeal (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Leanne return to the hospital and head straight to Oliver’s room.

But Steve finally tells Leanne he can’t back her decision to appeal and that they have to let Oliver go.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Steve and Leanne?

Next week, Leanne meets up with Imran and Elliot to discuss her appeal but Imran warns her that Steve needs to be fully on board.

Leanne tries her best to change Steve’s mind. But with him having made his feelings clear, he implores her to drop the appeal.

Leanne tries to change Steve’s mind (Credit: ITV)

Later Tracy confides in Emma that she’s worried about how Amy will deal with Oliver’s death. Emma comes up with the idea that they should make a memory box.

They soon share their idea with Amy.

Coronation Street will air at 7.30pm tonight on ITV.

