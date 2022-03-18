Tina O’Brien fans were left stunned after the Coronation Street star made an appearance on This Morning today (Friday, March 18).

Tina appeared on the daytime show to talk about Sarah’s latest storyline involving Adam. Before the interview began, they showed clips of Tina’s time on the cobbles.

Tina first joined the soap in 1999 when she was 16.

Tina appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

The actress also talked about her daughter 13-year-old daughter Scarlett, who is due to star in the reboot of Waterloo Road.

But as Tina made her appearance, fans were all saying the same thing about her – she never ages.

On Twitter one wrote: “Tina O’Brien just doesn’t age! Lucky [bleep]!”

Others quickly agreed.

#ThisMorning @thismorning Awe, just love Tina 0'Brien and her character. Her daughter is so cute. Tina doesn't look old enough to have a daughter that age. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) March 18, 2022

How old is Tina O’Brien and how many kids does she have?

Tina was born on August 7 1983 making her 38.

She has two children. Her oldest is daughter Scarlett, who she had with her ex-boyfriend and Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas.

Tina is now married to Adam Crofts and they have a son called Beau, who is seven years old.

Tina has played Sarah in Coronation Street since she was 16 (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Sarah and Adam in Coronation Street?

Tina’s character Sarah and her husband Adam Barlow have been going through a tough time after Adam’s ex-girlfriend Lydia came back on the scene.

Sarah and Lydia became friends through work, but after seeing Sarah’s husband, Lydia revealed to Sarah that she and Adam had dated back in university.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Sarah and Lydia decided to be friends.

Adam is left fighting for his life after a scrap with Lydia (Credit: ITV)

However Lydia began setting up Adam and making it appear they were having an affair, but viewers know that they haven’t been sleeping together.

Next week, things take a dark turn when Adam meets up with Lydia in an attempt to get a recording of her lies.

However she figures out what he’s up to and snatches his phone, getting rid of the recording.

Soon Lydia snaps and shoves Adam which causes him to fall off a balcony.

Is he going to be okay?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

