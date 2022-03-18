Sarah Tina Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien stuns fans with This Morning appearance

Tina appeared on This Morning to talk about her Corrie storyline

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Tina O’Brien fans were left stunned after the Coronation Street star made an appearance on This Morning today (Friday, March 18).

Tina appeared on the daytime show to talk about Sarah’s latest storyline involving Adam. Before the interview began, they showed clips of Tina’s time on the cobbles.

Tina first joined the soap in 1999 when she was 16.

Tina appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam and Sarah reunited by tragedy?

The actress also talked about her daughter 13-year-old daughter Scarlett, who is due to star in the reboot of Waterloo Road.

But as Tina made her appearance, fans were all saying the same thing about her – she never ages.

On Twitter one wrote: “Tina O’Brien just doesn’t age! Lucky [bleep]!”

Others quickly agreed.

How old is Tina O’Brien and how many kids does she have?

Tina was born on August 7 1983 making her 38.

She has two children. Her oldest is daughter Scarlett, who she had with her ex-boyfriend and Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas.

Tina is now married to Adam Crofts and they have a son called Beau, who is seven years old.

Coronation Street Adam thinks Sarah is thawing but she's filed for divorce
Tina has played Sarah in Coronation Street since she was 16 (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Sarah and Adam in Coronation Street?

Tina’s character Sarah and her husband Adam Barlow have been going through a tough time after Adam’s ex-girlfriend Lydia came back on the scene.

Sarah and Lydia became friends through work, but after seeing Sarah’s husband, Lydia revealed to Sarah that she and Adam had dated back in university.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Sarah and Lydia decided to be friends.

Corrie Angry Lydia slaps Adam then shoves him over the baclony
Adam is left fighting for his life after a scrap with Lydia (Credit: ITV)

However Lydia began setting up Adam and making it appear they were having an affair, but viewers know that they haven’t been sleeping together.

Next week, things take a dark turn when Adam meets up with Lydia in an attempt to get a recording of her lies.

However she figures out what he’s up to and snatches his phone, getting rid of the recording.

Soon Lydia snaps and shoves Adam which causes him to fall off a balcony.

Is he going to be okay?

Read more: Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Carla and Lydia


Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

This Morning host Alison on ITV with Dermot
This Morning: ITV’s Alison Hammond apologises for gaffe during emotional phone-in
Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan
Mark Wright’s vow to wife Michelle Keegan as he admits ‘addiction’
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in bow ties
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly dealt ‘fresh blow’ after Saturday Night Takeaway disappointment
Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
GMB fans make same complaint ahead of Kate Garraway’s new show
Eddie Boxshall in tuxedo, smiling for camera. Denise Van Outen in fur coat
Denise Van Outen split: Star’s shocking claims Eddie stole her phone to hide his deceit
Laura Tobin: GMB viewers in hysterics after weather presenter 'turns up to work late' and spills her drink on set
GMB fans lay into ‘unprofessional’ Laura Tobin as she turns up late for work after night out