Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has shared a video of her daughter Scarlett singing to her Instagram account.

The actress posted the video of Scarlett singing Lost Without You by Freya Ridings.

Tina captioned the video: “Scarlett singing. She’s probably going to kill me for posting this but I’m so proud of her and her beautiful voice.

“I could listen to her sing 24 hours a day. the sound is bad, we’re in the kitchen with the dogs and the tumble dryer.

“But still I think she’s amazing considering she’s just singing here for fun, nothing planned or organised and only 12 years old.”

Coronation Street: Tina’s co-stars amazed by Scarlett’s voice

Samia commented on how beautiful Scarlett’s voice is (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina’s friends and Corrie co-stars were quick to comment on the post.

Catherine Tyldesley, who played Eva Price in the ITV soap from 2011 until 2018, commented a series of heart-eyed and clapping emojis.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby wrote: “My goodness me – Stunning.”

Scarlett is the daughter of Tina and Ryan Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster, commented: “Wow, what a beautiful girl xxx.”

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, said: “Blimey Scarlett! She just gets better and better @tinaob83… so talented and just beautiful.”

Scarlett’s Disney audition

Scarlett is the daughter of Tina and her ex-boyfriend, former Corrie star Ryan Thomas.

Last year, Tina revealed Scarlett could be heading to Los Angeles after a Disney audition.

Tina has played Sarah on Coronation Street since 1999 (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the Mirror at the time about her daughter, Tina said: “I would be happy for her to do whatever she wants to do. She’s just auditioned for a new Disney thing that would be filming in LA.

“She had a lot of script to learn and I said: ‘This is the reality, Scarlett. if you want to do this, you have to put the time and effort in.’

“Her American accent was ridiculous, though. So good! I think she’s got the bug. But she also loves the idea of being an entrepreneur – so I’m not quite sure what she wants to do.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

