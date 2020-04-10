Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien dyes her hair pink during coronavirus lockdown

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien has dyed her hair pink during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tina, who plays Sarah Platt in Corrie, posted the picture of her new hair to Instagram.

Usually Tina sports her hair straight and blonde. But it seems the actress wanted to go for a completely new look.

She captioned the post: "Pastel pink hair #isolationcreation. (Staring out the window, remembering the days of watching for the ice cream van)."

Her friends and co-stars commented on the post complimenting her new hair.

Kate Ford, who plays Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street, commented: "Gorgeous."

Former Corrie star Bhavna Limbachia commented: "Stooooooop" with hearts and fire emojis.

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne, commented a heart eye and heart emoji.

Tina isn't the only Corrie star who has decided to change her hair.

Her former co-star Lucy Fallon, who played Sarah's daughter Bethany, has dyed her hair a peach colour during lockdown.

Both Corrie stars have dyed their hair during the coronavirus lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Tina has recently been off work due to coronavirus stopping Coronation Street's production.

How many children does Tina have?

The actress has two children called Scarlett and Beau.

Scarlett's father is former Coronation Street actor, Tina's ex-boyfriend Ryan Thomas. Meanwhile Beau is the son of Tina's husband, Adam Crofts.

Recently Scarlett became a big sister again as Ryan and his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed a baby boy. Ryan and Lucy named their baby boy Roman.

Adam recently welcomed a son, making Scarlett a big sister again! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: Coronation street receives Ofcom complaints over Eccles' death

Scarlett first met Roman over Facetime due to social distancing rules. It was believed she was staying with Tina and Adam at the time.

However it was confirmed children of separated parents can move between households. This meant Scarlett finally got to meet her baby brother in person.

Ryan shared a photo of Scarlett proudly holding the tot to his Instagram.

What's coming up for Sarah on Coronation Street?

Recently Sarah got married to Adam Barlow and said farewell to Bethany as she left for London. However it looks like there could be heartbreak coming up for the Platt family.

Sarah and Adam got married (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street actor Ryan Prescott reveals he will be staying on the soap

In tonight's episode (Friday, April 10), Oliver Battersby will fall ill and have a seizure. Seeing this, his dad Steve takes him to the medical centre.

Recently Oliver celebrated his third birthday at the Platt family home.

Will Oliver be okay?

Have you dyed your hair during isolation? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.