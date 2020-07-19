Coronation Street actor Joe Duttine hints Tim is to learn a horrifying secret about mum Tessa

Coronation Street star Joe Duttine has teased why Tim Metcalfe will finally turn on evil dad Geoff.

The taxi driver has so far defended his abusive dad and been blind to his misdeeds.

Coronation Street star Joe Duttine teases how Tim could turn on dad Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Viewers are growing frustrated with Tim for not seeing his dad for what he really is - and even ignoring huge red flags that he finds.

But now actor Joe has hinted what will be the catalyst for Tim to realise what Geoff is.

"I think the more evidence that is stacked against Geoff from people Tim trusts, the more Tim might turn," the actor told the TV Times.

"[Tim] might be a bit gullible, but he’s not stupid. I don’t think Tim will necessarily side and sympathise with Yasmeen because he’s not really bothered about her.

"But if he finds out that his dad behaved like this with his mum, that’s a whole different story. I think he’ll distance himself from him, ultimately."

Tim's mum Tessa has been blamed by Geoff for the reason why he's abusive.

But actor Ian Bartholomew recently teased that Geoff is hiding a huge secret from Tim about his mum.

He told the Radio Times: "Geoff has basically lied to Tim for years about what really happened with his mother, Geoff’s first wife.

"We will be exploring things a little deeper which I’ve always wanted to do. It would be good to find out more about their past, it could be key to how the story develops."

Yameen's prison visitor

Next week Ian will get his wish as Geoff's ex-wife Elaine arrives with bombshell news for Yasmeen.

Actress Paula Wilcox will be joining the ITV soap as the mysterious Elaine.

Elaine visits Yasmeen in prison (Credit: ITV)

An insider told The Sun: "If Yasmeen pursues the defence that she snapped after endless cruelty at the hands of Geoff, then Elaine's testimony could prove invaluable.

"But as this is Corrie it won't be plain sailing, there'll be quite a few twists and turns along the way.

"Paula is only making a guest appearance for a few weeks but it's a role she'll relish sinking her teeth into.

"After all she'll play a pivotal part in a storyline that's had the nation gripped."

