Over in Weatherfield, the iconic Coronation Street landmark The Rovers Return pub has been shut for a while.

The pub is currently boarded up as the building undergoes some renovation work.

Now, Coronation Street bosses have confirmed the reopening date of The Rovers Return – but, when is it?

The Rovers shut its doors (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: The Rovers has been closed

Recently in Coronation Street, Waterfords took over The Rovers after Jenny found herself having no choice but to sell the pub.

Jenny had been promised that no major changes would happen and that everyone would keep their jobs.

However, this proved not to be the case as someone from Waterfords turned up at the pub and said that everyone would lose their jobs with immediate effect.

The pub was to shut its doors for a huge renovation in a bid to revamp the local pub.

The pub’s staff were all devastated as Adam looked at Jenny’s case and suggested that she could argue that it was a case of unfair dismissal. However, as the rest of them were on zero hour contracts, they couldn’t do the same.

The Rovers will reopen once again (Credit: ITV)

The Rovers Return reopening date

Coronation Street fans needn’t fear as The Rovers won’t stay shut for long – it will reopen before the year is out.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod confirmed: “It reopens on New Years Eve. But, the interesting thing about it is the circumstances of it becoming open again are all tied up with Stephen’s legacy.

“The reopening of it will be based on this slightly shaky foundation of a criminal act.”

But, will the pub be the same as before? Iain shared: “It’s going to reopen looking quite similar but the circumstances of its ownership are going to be much more fraught.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss The Rovers Return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.